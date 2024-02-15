The best tire deals at Walmart and Tire Rack this Presidents' Day 2024

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Presidents' Day tire deals are here and it's a great time to buy new tires with deals from Tire Rack and Walmart on everything from winter tires to off-roading truck tires and everything in between. So, if you're shopping for a new set of all-season tires to take you from icy winter driving to the rainy roads of spring, we've got you covered. Below is a list of the best Walmart tired deals and Tire Rack sales for Presidents' Day 2024. You'll find big savings on top tire brands like Goodyear, Bridgestone, Cooper, Michelin, Pirelli, and more during this year's Presidents' Day sale.
Presidents' Day tire deals: Walmart
Goodyear
- Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT LT315/70R17 113S All-Terrain Tire - $191.73 ($31.15 off)
- Goodyear Wrangler Territory H/T All Season 255/65R17 110T Light Truck Tire - $120.68 ($62.31 off)
- Goodyear Assurance Finesse 225/65R17 102H 540 A A All-Season Tire - $109.33 ($16.43 off)
- Goodyear Eagle RS-A All Season P205/55R16 89H Passenger Tire - $93 ($17.31 off)
Bridgestone
- Bridgestone Turanza EL440 All Season 215/55R18 95H Passenger Tire - $108.74 ($60.01 off)
- Bridgestone Turanza EL450 235/60R18 103V BSW (1 Tires) - $159.94 ($105.05)
Cooper
Pirelli
- Pirelli Cinturato Winter 2 Winter 205/55R16 94H XL Passenger Tire - $110.60 ($19.28 off)
- Pirelli Scorpion Zero All Season 255/60R18 112V XL SUV/Crossover Tire - $185.46 ($31.13 off)
Others
- BlackHawk Street-H HH11 UHP 185/55R15 82V Passenger Tire - $56.10 ($9.17 off)
- Primewell PS890 Touring 215/65R17 99T Tire - $76.96 ($10.12 off)
Presidents' Day tire deals: Tire Rack
- Pirelli Tires - Instant rebate of $120 (ends February 15)
- Goodyear Tires - Rebate up to $100 + $150 more when you use the Goodyear credit card
- BF Goodrich - Up to $60 Visa Reward card or Visa Prepaid Card (ends February 27)
The easiest way to take advantage of the Tire Rack deals specifically is to click right here to learn the details of the promotions and see all of the eligible tires. You can also search for what you'll need by using the "shop by vehicle" tool on TireRack.com, which allows you to input your car's make, model, and year, and the site will present you with all of the available tires compatible with your vehicle. Start your search for new tires right here.
