The best tire deals at Walmart and Tire Rack this Presidents' Day 2024

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Presidents' Day tire deals are here and it's a great time to buy new tires with deals from Tire Rack and Walmart on everything from winter tires to off-roading truck tires and everything in between. So, if you're shopping for a new set of all-season tires to take you from icy winter driving to the rainy roads of spring, we've got you covered. Below is a list of the best Walmart tired deals and Tire Rack sales for Presidents' Day 2024. You'll find big savings on top tire brands like Goodyear, Bridgestone, Cooper, Michelin, Pirelli, and more during this year's Presidents' Day sale.

Presidents' Day tire deals: Walmart

Goodyear

Bridgestone

Cooper

Pirelli

Others

Presidents' Day tire deals: Tire Rack

The easiest way to take advantage of the Tire Rack deals specifically is to click right here to learn the details of the promotions and see all of the eligible tires. You can also search for what you'll need by using the "shop by vehicle" tool on TireRack.com, which allows you to input your car's make, model, and year, and the site will present you with all of the available tires compatible with your vehicle. Start your search for new tires right here.