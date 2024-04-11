The best-selling stick vacuum on Amazon is 30% off today

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Spring is in the air, but so is dust, pollen and dander all just waiting to dirty up your house or vehicle. As the weather starts to change, the dirt buildup becomes inevitable and a weekly vacuum habit becomes essential. If you don't already have a good vacuum for the new year, choosing a new one can be an overwhelming decision. After all, there are all kinds of options out there: Vacuums for your house, car vacuums, shop vacs and more. Most people, though, are probably best served by a solid jack-of-all-trades vacuum that won't cost an arm and a leg. If that sounds like you, check out this awesome 30% off deal we found on a Bissell CleanView cordless vacuum, currently the best-selling stick vacuum on Amazon, great for your house or car.

$139 at Amazon

Key Features

Swivel steering

Built-in LED lights

3 configurations: Handheld, stick vac and high reach

Every purchase supports the Bissell Pet Foundation

The Bissell CleanView cordless vac is a great all-arounder for most people. It's the now-classic "stick vacuum" style popularized by Dyson, which means it does double duty as a full sized stand-up vacuum or a handheld vac depending on how it's configured. There are 3 different configurations in all: stick vacuum, handheld and high reach. If you're a Shark vac enthusiast, this might make you think twice since it has a "40% more powerful motor than [the] Shark Wandvac." The battery power is pretty solid as well, with 35 minutes in standard mode and 10 minutes while in turbo mode. Naturally, it runs on a rechargeable battery. Since it's a Bissell and Bissell is all about the pets, you can expect your brushroll to stay "tangle-free" and the vac also features a Smartseal Allergen System to trap dust and allergens. You'll get a wall mount and multiple specialty tools with your purchase, including a dusting brush, bristle brush and crevice tool. Last but not least, "Every Purchase Saves Pets. Bissell proudly supports Bissell Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets."