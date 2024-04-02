The best-selling power drill driver on Amazon is on sale for 45% off

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you're looking to build up your tool set on a budget, this DeWalt deal is pretty impossible to ignore. Right now, DeWalt is selling its 20V MAX cordless drill/driver kit for nearly half-off, bringing the price down to just $99. A good drill is the heart and soul of any good power tool collection, so you better have a reliable one, and DeWalt is about as reliable as they come. If you're interested in learning more about this awesome 45% off deal, you can do that right here or read more below.

$99 at Amazon

This DeWalt power drill is a great choice thanks to its lightweight design and multiple speed settings. At just under 4 lbs and 6.5 inches tall, it's maneuverable while also having enough weight to feel sturdy while in use. The ergonomically-designed handle also allows for a bit of extra control. The speed setting comes in two varieties; the first gear providing 0-450 rpm and the second taking things to another level at 1,500 rpm. It might intuitively seem like a good idea to use the highest setting on the toughest jobs, but actually, it's often better to use the lower setting on harder materials like metal while using the higher setting on softer materials like wood. The lower setting is also ideal for "driving/screw driving," hence the "driver" aspect in the name. While it won't provide as much torque as a dedicated impact driver tool, it should be able to help you out with most at-home DIY projects. This drill, like many others, also features a single-sleeve ratcheting chuck that allows for one-handed tightening and loosening.

In addition to the drill, you're going to need a way to power it, and that's why this kit includes not one but two 20V MAX batteries and a charger with your purchase. The batteries don't just work in your drill, either, they'll work in any of your DeWalt 20V MAX tools. As if all that wasn't enough, the kit also includes a carrying bag to easily transport your new gear to worksites, even if the trek is just from the garage to the basement.

Key features

Weighs < 4 lbs

2 speed settings: 0-450 rpm and 1,500 rpm

1/2-inch single sleeve ratcheting chuck

6.5-inch height

3 year limited warranty