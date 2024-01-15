Save $1,200 on this Epson Home Cinema 4K PRO-UHD Laser Projector

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The refurbished Epson Home Cinema LS11000 4K PRO-UHD Laser Projector stands out as an exceptional choice for those who desire a premium home theater experience during the NFL playoffs and movie nights. With a substantial $1,200 savings off the brand new price, it's priced attractively at $2,799.99 on top of its already impressive features. The projector utilizes advanced pixel-shifting technology in conjunction with three high-definition LCD chips, ensuring crystal clear 4K visuals without compromising picture brightness. Precision Shift Glass Plate Technology takes it a step further, digitally controlling the refraction of pixel light, resulting in a sharp and clear 3840 x 2160, 8.29-million-pixel image.

$2,799.99 at Amazon

Key features:

Advanced Pixel-Shifting Technology: The Epson Home Cinema LS11000 employs advanced pixel-shifting technology alongside three individual high-definition LCD chips to deliver crystal clear 4K visuals without compromising picture brightness, providing an exceptional home theater experience.

At the heart of this high-end projector is the Epson Picture Processor, a powerful video processing technology that handles real-time color, contrast, HDR, frame interpolation, and resolution enhancement. The Laser Array Light Source, featuring true multi-array laser diodes, powers the unique 3-chip 3LCD projector engine, delivering outstanding picture brightness, black contrast, and color accuracy. With an impressive 2,500 lumens of color and 2,500 lumens of white brightness, this projector excels in virtually any theater environment, even in rooms with ambient light.

The Epson Home Cinema LS11000 is a true 3-chip 3LCD projector engine, utilizing advanced technology to continuously display 100% of the RGB color signal for every frame. This approach ensures an outstanding color gamut while maintaining excellent brightness, avoiding issues like rainbowing or color brightness problems seen in other projection technologies. The projector's HDR capabilities are equally impressive, with full 10-bit HDR color processing accepting 100% of the HDR source information to faithfully reproduce HDR, HDR10+, and HLG content for an exceptional visual performance. The real-time HDR curve adjustment provides 16-steps of control, allowing users to fine-tune the HDR performance based on content, making it a top-tier choice for any high-end home theater.