Save $1,000 (yes, you read that right) on this electric mountain bike at REI

As we gear up for summer, the Co-op Cycles DRT e3.1 Electric Mountain Bike is a standout deal for both avid and casual riders. Currently on sale with a $1,000 discount until May 27th, as part of REI's Anniversary Sale, this e-bike combines high-end technology and robust features to enhance your trail riding experience. With its significant markdown, now is an opportune time for enthusiasts to invest in a bike that promises both performance and longevity.

$3,999.19 at REI

Equipped with the Bosch Performance Line CX smart system, the Co-op Cycles DRT e3.1 offers a powerful Class 1 mid-drive motor, providing pedal assistance up to 20 mph. This system pairs seamlessly with a PowerTube 625 battery for extended range and an LED remote for effortless control and connectivity with the eBike Flow mobile app. This integration allows for easy switching between riding modes and access to the smart Walk Assist feature, ensuring a smoother ride and enhanced bike handling, especially on challenging trails.

Key Specs

Motor and Battery: Bosch Performance Line CX mid-drive motor with a PowerTube 625 battery, providing pedal assist up to 20 mph.

Bosch Performance Line CX mid-drive motor with a PowerTube 625 battery, providing pedal assist up to 20 mph. Control and Connectivity: Features an LED remote that connects to the eBike Flow app for easy mode changes and updates.

Features an LED remote that connects to the eBike Flow app for easy mode changes and updates. Suspension: RockShox Recon Silver RL fork with 140 mm travel and Deluxe Select Plus RT shock with 130 mm travel for a smooth, responsive ride.

RockShox Recon Silver RL fork with 140 mm travel and Deluxe Select Plus RT shock with 130 mm travel for a smooth, responsive ride. Braking System: Tektro 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes ensure precise and powerful stopping.

Tektro 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes ensure precise and powerful stopping. Drivetrain: Equipped with a SRAM SX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain, offering a broad range of gears for diverse terrains.

Equipped with a SRAM SX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain, offering a broad range of gears for diverse terrains. Additional Features: Tubeless-ready tires and rims, max weight limit of 300 lbs, and complies with UL 2849 safety standard.

The bike's technical specifications are equally impressive. It features a RockShox Recon Silver RL fork with 140 mm of travel and a Deluxe Select Plus RT shock providing 130 mm, delivering a balanced and responsive ride suitable for varied terrains. Additionally, Tektro 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes ensure reliable stopping power with minimal effort, crucial for maintaining control and safety during descents. The SRAM SX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain further enhances its trail capability, offering a wide range of gears for any slope.

Further adding value, REI provides comprehensive Coast to Coast Support for the bike, including a year of free adjustments, in-store assembly, and expert assistance at over 170 locations. REI Co-op Members benefit even more, receiving an additional year of adjustments and discounts on services. These benefits, combined with the bike’s advanced features and current sale price, make the Co-op Cycles DRT e3.1 an excellent investment for those looking to elevate their mountain biking adventures this summer.