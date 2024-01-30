Off-season sale on this AI-powered mower at Walmart

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

You might not be thinking about mowing your lawn right now, but winter is a great time to think about buying a new lawn mower. Off-season sales tend to offer big discounts on household essentials, like mowers. The Worx Landroid S is an AI mower designed to autonomously handle small lawns. Controlled through an app, Landroid can be managed to set out on its own to tackle small lawns. Worx claims their robotic lawnmower can tackle an eighth of an acre with the help of boundary wires that are secured with pegs. Under the hood of the AI mower is a high-efficiency brushless motor powered by a 20V single battery. The Worx Landroid S is currently retailing for $599.99 after a 40% discount at Walmart. So if you’ve ever thought about getting a robot to mow your lawn, now might be a good time to buy.

Key features:

Automated AI lawn mower controlled via app

Uses a single 20V rechargeable battery

20V 2.0Ah Power Share battery is compatible with all Worx 20V, 40V and 80V tools, outdoor power and lifestyle products