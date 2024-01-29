63% off a portable battery jump-starter and air compressor combo at Walmart

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Flat tires and dead batteries can happen, so it’s best to be prepared. Nexpow has a 2-in-1 tool to help bail you out in the event of a flat tire or a dead battery. The Nexpow 3500A car battery jump-starter and air compressor can jump-start vehicles with up to an 8.0L gasoline or diesel engine, and the onboard air compressor has a max PSI of 160. It also has 60W USB-C fast charging to power up other electronic devices in an emergency. There is a standby time of around 24 months, ensuring reliable roadside assistance when needed. And it has a handle for easy transport. The Nexpow 3500A car battery jump starter with air compressor currently retails for $109.98 (save $190) at Walmart, thanks to a 63% discount.

$109.98 at Walmart

Key features:

2-in-1 roadside assistance tool

160PSI to handle flat tires

Jump-start vehicles up to 8.0L gasoline or diesel engines

Equipped with a 60W USB-C fast charging for electronic devices

Standby time of approximately 24 months