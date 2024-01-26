Snag this DeWalt Drill and Impact Driver kit for under $150 at Amazon

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit is a game-changer for any DIY enthusiast or professional. With a compact and lightweight design, these tools easily maneuver into tight spaces, making them perfect for a variety of applications. The ergonomic comfort grip ensures ideal balance and control, allowing you to tackle projects with precision. The bright LED with a 20-second trigger release delay enhances visibility in dark or confined areas, providing convenience and efficiency. And right now this kits is 35% off on Amazon, for under $150.

$149 at Amazon

Key features:

Compact and lightweight: Designed with a 7.6-inch front-to-back length, these tools easily access tight spaces, offering convenience for various applications.

Ergonomic comfort grip: The tools provide an ideal balance and control, ensuring comfort during extended use.

Enhanced visibility: Equipped with a bright LED and a 20-second trigger release delay, these tools improve visibility in dark or confined work areas.

Versatile performance: The 1/2-inch drill/driver and 1/4-inch impact driver, powered by efficient brushless motors, deliver outstanding performance for drilling and fastening tasks.

This brushless combo kit includes a 1/2-inch drill/driver and a 1/4-inch impact driver, both equipped with powerful motors for superior performance. The 2.0 compact batteries deliver reliable power, and the quick-release hex chuck makes changing bits a breeze. Whether you're working on delicate surfaces or robust materials, the variable speed trigger gives you control for precise results. Now, at an unbeatable price of $149 on Amazon (35% off), this set is a must-have for anyone looking to upgrade their tool arsenal with top-notch quality.

With the DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit, you get more than just tools – you get a comprehensive solution for drilling and fastening tasks. The included contractor bag adds portability, making it easy to carry your tools to job sites or between projects. Don't miss out on this limited-time deal; invest in the DeWalt advantage and elevate your workshop experience with reliable, high-performance tools that stand the test of time.