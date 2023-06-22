Keep your car interior cool this summer with an EcoNour windshield sun shade for 61% off

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

With summer in full swing, keeping your car cool can be a constant battle. It's sometimes easy enough to park in the shade or even roll into a garage, but many of us don't have that luxury. Luckily, it's easier and more affordable than ever to get a sun shade or two to help protect your car interior from harmful UV rays. EcoNour sun shades are among the highest-rated on Amazon and today, no matter what size you need, they're all on sale.

These EcoNour sun shades are available in nine different sizes with a size chart available on the product listing, be sure to select the right size for your car! They make use of 240T polyester protective material, which keeps your interior cool and protects against UV rays. This style of sun shade is very durable, able to be folded, twisted and more. It also comes with its very own storage pouch that's small enough to easily fit in most vehicles glove box or door side pocket.

Key Features

Available in 9 sizes

Constructed with 240T "sun blocker" material to protect against UV rays

Foldable design

Includes a storage pouch

Be sure to double check the size to make sure the shade will fit your vehicle

$13.99 at Amazon

