Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Easter Jeep Safari (scheduled from April 1 to April 9) is right around the corner. Jeep has been teasing its concept vehicles for the 2023 event and while we excitedly wait for the official reveals of this year's Moab Jeep concepts, we put together an accessory list of top-rated gear for current Jeep models. Some of these products are also compatible with other SUV models and even some cars.

The aftermarket accessories on this list are great for off-roading with your SUV and help add convenience to your daily commute. The list is comprised of high-rated products designed to fit various Jeep models, mostly Wrangler. At the time of writing, not all of these items were on sale but even at full price, these deals are too good to ignore. Also, Amazon updates its pricing often so if you check back later you might find the items in your cart listed for a better price.

$8.99 at Amazon

Key Features

100% leak-proof

Multi-purpose car organizer and trash can

Available in a variety of colors/designs

Choose between 2- or 3-gallon model

Amazon's number-one selling car trash can. The HOTOR car trash can and organizer are great for cars, trucks, and SUVs. Add it to your Jeep's off-road kit to keep your waste off the trails.

$29.99 at Amazon



Key Features

Updated design for a better fit and long-lasting performance

For use in 2018-2023+ Jeep Wrangler JL JLU & Gladiator JT

Textured black finish designed to match OEM interior

This gear shift storage box is a handy interior accessory. Good for storing items like charge cables, sunglasses, hand sanitizer, and any other small things you don’t want rattling around loose in your Jeep. The new bar design connects the two storage boxes into one unit for better fitment. The included high-quality automotive tape helps to secure the box in place.

$126.98 at Amazon



Key Features

Designed to fit 2016 - 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee and 2016 - 2022 Dodge Durango

Front & 2nd Row Liners

Black, 3 pieces

Husky floor liners are great. These rugged floor liners are guaranteed for life by the manufacturer. Vehicles are laser-scanned to ensure that the liners have the snuggest possible fitment. The current deal of 41% off makes these Husky liners a must-buy. If you're unsure that these would work with your Jeep, be sure to use Amazon's Confirmed Fit Tool in order to ensure these, or any products you're considering buying, will work with your specific vehicle's year, make and model.

$49.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Compatible with 1956-2021 Jeep Wrangler CJ YJ TJ LJ JK JKU JL JLU

Hardware included but some user reviews found these bolts lacking

Designed for use with factory Jeep doors and aftermarket tube doors

Holds up to 60lbs

One-piece full weld construction from anti-corrosion stainless steel with black powder coat finish

The Xprite Wall Mount Door Hanger Holders are designed to be used with factory Jeep doors but can also be used with aftermarket tube doors up to 60lbs. They are designed with rounded edges and are lined with rubber in order to protect the doors, and door paint, from damage. Drilling is required to install these in your home or garage but mounting hardware is included.

$189.00 at Amazon

Key Features

Compatible with Jeep Wrangler (and Ford Bronco)

Self-Leveling

Saves space

Stores your hardtop out of the way of potential damage

Available in three lengths (10-, 12-, or 16-foot) to fit your garage specs

Made from high-quality stainless steel

Double braided robe

5-year manufacturer warranty

Made in the USA

The anti-drop system is designed so that one person can operate the pulley. This top-rated hardtop storage solution is compatible with almost any vehicle that has a removable hardtop, like Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco SUVs. One drawback that some reviewers have pointed out is that this unit isn't particularly easy to install. So if you plan to DIY the install of this hardtop hoist be sure to take your time and follow directions carefully.