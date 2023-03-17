Jeep drops second Easter Jeep Safari 'trail marker' teaser

Easter will be here soon, which means weeks of Jeep-related teasers and press releases ahead of the brand’s annual Easter Jeep Safari. Earlier this week, the automaker released renders that appear to show a Gladiator-like open-back truck, while another portrays a Wrangler with tube doors and unique bodywork. The latest trio of images dropped last night, giving us three more off-road concepts to ponder ahead of the event.

Jeep’s new teaser includes images of the Wagoneer SUV and two other SUVs, which could be the Wrangler or Gladiator. One depicts the “Rubicon” graphics and a hood with blue accents that looks to be from a 4xe model. This could be a hint that we’ll see the upcoming Gladiator 4xe at the Easter event. The second non-Wagoneer image looks to be of a Wrangler with a load of upgrades from Jeep Performance Parts. We can see a winch and tie-downs, along with larger off-road tires.

The least cryptic of the three new images clearly depict a Wagoneer, but we don’t know if it’s a Grand or standard model. Given that the event is held in Moab, the off-road mecca, it’s more likely to be the smaller of the two SUVs. Jeep could take the opportunity to show off a 4xe version of the upscale Wagoneer, which would track with the expectation that we’ll see an electrified variant next year.

This year’s teasers are hard to decipher, but they’re par for the course. Jeep’s 2022 teasers were just as mysterious, and we ended up seeing a load of Wrangler 4xe concepts, a Grand Cherokee 4xe, and a neat tube-doored Gladiator variant. The Safari takes place over several days with day trips, ride-along events, and more. Though Jeep takes the opportunity to haul out concepts, the event is managed by Red Rock 4-Wheelers and was founded by the Moab Chamber of Commerce.

