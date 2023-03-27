Grab this HD dash cam for under $30 right now on Amazon

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

You probably already know all about dash cams and the many benefits they can provide while on the road. If not, you can check out this post on some of our favorite dash cams for 2023. If you're already up to speed, though, and have been hunting for a stellar dash cam deal, this iZeeker HD dash cam is a fantastic 40% off right now bringing the price down to just $29.99. While it's obviously not the absolute best picture you'll find in a cam (if you're looking for something closer to that, check out our review of this Nextbase 622GW cam), you still can't beat an under-$30 cam deal.

The iZeeker dash cam is one of the best bang-for-your-buck deals you can find in car video even at full price, let alone on sale. For only $29.99 you get a dash cam that records in 1080P full HD with a 170° wide-angle lens. Like most other cams, this one saves videos onto a MicroSD card and features loop recording, automatic start and stop and it also employs a G-sensor for crash detection. There's even a parking monitoring feature. iZeeker will provide a 2-year warranty with your purchase. Check out an image from the cam right here.

Key features

Records at a 1080P 30-fps resolution

Features a 170° wide-angle lens w/ a F1.8 aperture, WDR and night vision capability

Records onto a MicroSD card

Has auto start/stop and loop recording

Built-in G-sensor allows the cam to detect crashes or sudden vibration/shock

Includes parking monitoring

Easy setup

Comes with a 2-year warranty

$29.99 at Amazon

