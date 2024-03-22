Get an electric snow blower for under $200 during the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We're officially into spring, and some parts of the country are still getting hit with snowstorms, but actively falling snow isn't the only reason we wanted to highlight this great deal on an electric walk-behind snow blower. Off-season is a great time to get some items at a discount. Sometimes it can pay to buy a lawn mower in the winter or a snow blower in spring. It doesn't always line up this way, but thanks to the Amazon Spring Sale (going on now to March 25) you can get a great off-season deal on this top user-rated walk-behind snow blower from Snow Joe.

As you probably guessed from the name, Snow Joe is a brand that specializes in tackling snow-related problems, and they're good at what they do. The Snow Joe Electric walk-behind snow blower is currently 56% off at Amazon, bringing the price down top below $200 - from $249.99 to $108.49. We should point out, though, that at the time of writing, this deal for the Snow Joe Electric Walk-Behind Blower was already 9% claimed by shoppers on Amazon. This deal is on a clock and likely won't last until the end of this Spring Prime Day on March 25. Learn more and purchase below.

$108.49 at Amazon

Key features:

15-Amp, 120 volts

Power source: corded electric

Steel auger with 25 feet maximum throw

Clears 22-inch high by 13-inch deep snow

Dual LED lights

Adjustable directional chute

The Snow Joe Electric Walk-Behind Blower is a powerful snow blower designed to tackle surprise blizzards that can appear suddenly. While it may be an off-season product, having this tool on hand ensures preparedness for unexpected snowstorms. This particular Snow Joe blower has received over 16,500 customer ratings and carries an average rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars.

