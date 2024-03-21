Walmart rivals Amazon's Big Spring Sale with deals on tools up to 55% off

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Best Walmart Tool Deals
- Hyper Tough 32-Piece Combination Wrench Set, Metric & SAE - $22.47 ($2.50 off)
- HART Multiple Drive 160-Piece Mechanics Tool Set, Chrome Finish - $89 ($20 off)
- Hyper Tough 55 Piece Multi-Type Screwdriver Set - $15.88 ($4 off)
- Pink Tool Set - 207 Piece Lady's Portable Home Repairing Tool Kit made from THINKWORK - $44.96 ($5.03 off)
- Hyper Tough 18-Piece Combination Wrench Set, Metric & SAE - $14.28 ($1.72 off)
- HART Compact Folding Utility Knife with Removable Belt Clip - $5.98 ($1.50 off)
- Hyper Tough 12-inch Adjustable Wrench, Steel Construction - $7.97 ($4.47 off)
- Bolt Extractor Set, 13+1 Pieces Impact Bolt & Nut Remover Set Made by THINKWORK - $19.98 ($2.99 off)
- Work Gloves for men and women 12 Pairs - $16.98 ($1.89 off)
Best Walmart Power Tool Deals
- Hyper Tough 100 Piece Drill Bits Screwdriver Bits and Nut Driver Bits Set - $12.88 ($7 off)
- SKIL 15 Amp 10‘’ Corded Electric Table Saw with Folding Stand - $269 ($30 off)
- Doosl Paint Sprayer Gun, 650W HVLP Electric Paint Sprayer with 900ml Container, 3 Nozzles 3 Spray Patterns - $35.99 ($44 off)
- ThinkLearn Pink Drill Set for Women, 137 Piece Hand and Power Tool Set with 12V Cordless Drill - $48.96 ($8.03 off)
- HART 20-Volt Cordless 1/2-inch Drill/Driver Kit, (2) 1.5Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries, Gen 2 - $89 ($10 off)
- SKIL 15 Amp 10'' Corded Electric Dual Bevel Sliding Miter Saw - $219 ($30 off)
- SKIL 5280-01 15 Amp Corded Electric 7-1/4'' Circular Saw - $49 ($10.98 off)
- Hart 20-volt cordless 1/4 sheet sander and dust bag (battery not included) - $49.88 ($10 off)
- HART 4-Volt Rotary Tool Kit with Accessories - $44.88 ($5 off)
- HART 20-Volt Brushless Cordless Stick Vacuum Kit, Generation 2, (1) 4.0Ah Lithium-Ion Battery - $149 ($50 off)
- SKIL SR211601 2.8Amp 5'' Corded Electric Random Orbital Sander with Cyclonic Dust Box - $29.97 ($27.47 off)
- Compact Router, 6.5-Amp 1.25 HP Compact Wood Palm Router Tool Kit Made by THINKWORK - $44.96 ($5.01)
