Amazon Big Spring Sale: Save up to 28% on Greenworks electric lawn mowers, weed whippers and more

Amazon is back again with another seasonal sales event, this time in the form of the Big Spring Sale happening from now until March 25th. It's offering all kinds of spring-themed deals, many of which we've been featuring on Autoblog, but in this post we're focused solely on a group of fantastic Greenworks deals! Thanks to the spring sale, there are tons of Greenworks lawn tools on sale so we've decided to curate some of our favorite deals featuring an electric lawn mower, string trimmer, leaf blower, hedge trimmer and even a chainsaw. You can check out all of the Greenworks deals that are currently live right here or learn more about our favorite picks just below.

$424.99 at Amazon

Key Features

All-electric

Up to 60 minute run-time

Brushless motor

21-inch cutting deck

3-in-1 system: mulch, rear-bagging and side discharge

7-position height adjustment

Push-button start

Comes with grass collection bag, 4.0Ah battery and charger

This Greenworks electric mower runs for up to a full hour on a fully charged 4.0Ah battery. It's got a brushless mower and 21-inch cutting deck so it should make quick work of most small to medium-sized lawns and the 3-in-1 system allows for mulching, rear-bagging and side discharge. Don't worry, it comes with the collection bag if you want to go that route and it also comes with a battery and charger as well! Last but not least, it's height adjustable to 7 different positions and, of course, features a push-button start.

$92.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Up to 15 minutes of run-time on high with a fully charged 2.0Ah battery

Blows up to 150 MPH / 135 CFM

Features a variable speed dial

Comes with a concentrator nozzle

Built-in comfort grip

Lightweight for easier maneuverability

Purchase includes 2.0Ah battery and charger

This leaf blower is perfect for a quick spring clean-up job. With a fully charged 2.0Ah battery, it'll get you up to 15 minutes of use even on high. It blows up to 150 MPH and even comes with a concentrator nozzle if you really need to clear out those tight crevices. It's got a comfortable grip and is lightweight (just 3 lbs according to the listing) so it's easily maneuverable and shouldn't wear you out when being used. In addition to the blower, you'll also get a 2.0Ah battery and charger with your purchase.

$126.86 at Amazon

Key Features

All-electric

15-inch cutting path w/ a .085-inch dual line

Bump feed head for easy line advancement

Variable speed trigger

Lightweight - 7.3 lbs

Built-in foldable flower guard

Push-button start

Purchase includes 2.0Ah USB battery and charger

Call it a string trimmer, a weed whipper, a weed whacker, or something else entirely, but whatever you want to call it, Greenworks makes some great ones. These all-electric tools feature a 15-inch cutting path and include a built-in flower guard to protect the plants you want while you chop the weeds you don't. It weighs just about 7.3 lbs and naturally has a push-button start. Like the other Greenworks deals, this string trimmer comes with a 2.0Ah battery (this one is the USB version, which means you can use it to charge USB devices too, if you're so inclined) and a charger.

$159.99 at Amazon

Key Features

All-electric

14-inch chain and bar

Provides up to 75 cuts on 4x4 lumber on a single charge

Automatic oiling

"Easy-adjust tensioning"

Push-button start

Purchase includes the chainsaw, a scabbard, a 2.5Ah USB battery and a fast charger

This electric chainsaw probably won't help you chop down a weeping willow, but it can definitely make quick work of smaller jobs. It features a 14-inch chain and bar with easy-adjust tensioning and automatic oiling. You'll be able to get up to 75 cuts on 4x4 lumber on a fully charged battery and don't worry, this chainsaw comes with a 2.5Ah USB battery and a fast charger.

$161.49 at Amazon

Key Features

40V battery

Runs up to 60 minutes on a full charge

24-inch blades

1-inch cutting capacity

Rear handle rotates for ease of use

Multiple-angle trimming

Cushioned grip

9.9 lbs

It's never more important to clean up your hedges than right before winter. If you need to give your hedges one last trim for the year, check out this great cordless electric hedge trimmer. It runs on Greenworks' 40V 2.0Ah batteries and should work for a full hour on a full charge. It features 24-inch cutting blades that provide a 1-inch cutting capacity. The rear handle is rotatable making it easy to get to those hard-to-reach places and it even has a cushioned comfort-grip.

More Top Picks

