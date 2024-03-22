Amazon Big Spring Sale: Save up to 28% on Greenworks electric lawn mowers, weed whippers and more

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Amazon is back again with another seasonal sales event, this time in the form of the Big Spring Sale happening from now until March 25th. It's offering all kinds of spring-themed deals, many of which we've been featuring on Autoblog, but in this post we're focused solely on a group of fantastic Greenworks deals! Thanks to the spring sale, there are tons of Greenworks lawn tools on sale so we've decided to curate some of our favorite deals featuring an electric lawn mower, string trimmer, leaf blower, hedge trimmer and even a chainsaw. You can check out all of the Greenworks deals that are currently live right here or learn more about our favorite picks just below.
Greenworks 80V 21" Brushless Cordless (Push) Lawn Mower - $424.99 (15% off)
Key Features
- All-electric
- Up to 60 minute run-time
- Brushless motor
- 21-inch cutting deck
- 3-in-1 system: mulch, rear-bagging and side discharge
- 7-position height adjustment
- Push-button start
- Comes with grass collection bag, 4.0Ah battery and charger
This Greenworks electric mower runs for up to a full hour on a fully charged 4.0Ah battery. It's got a brushless mower and 21-inch cutting deck so it should make quick work of most small to medium-sized lawns and the 3-in-1 system allows for mulching, rear-bagging and side discharge. Don't worry, it comes with the collection bag if you want to go that route and it also comes with a battery and charger as well! Last but not least, it's height adjustable to 7 different positions and, of course, features a push-button start.
Greenworks 40V (150 MPH / 130 CFM) Cordless Leaf Blower, 2.0Ah Battery and Charger Included - $92.99 (28% off)
Key Features
- Up to 15 minutes of run-time on high with a fully charged 2.0Ah battery
- Blows up to 150 MPH / 135 CFM
- Features a variable speed dial
- Comes with a concentrator nozzle
- Built-in comfort grip
- Lightweight for easier maneuverability
- Purchase includes 2.0Ah battery and charger
This leaf blower is perfect for a quick spring clean-up job. With a fully charged 2.0Ah battery, it'll get you up to 15 minutes of use even on high. It blows up to 150 MPH and even comes with a concentrator nozzle if you really need to clear out those tight crevices. It's got a comfortable grip and is lightweight (just 3 lbs according to the listing) so it's easily maneuverable and shouldn't wear you out when being used. In addition to the blower, you'll also get a 2.0Ah battery and charger with your purchase.
Greenworks 40V 15-Inch Torqdrive String Trimmer, 2Ah USB Battery and Charger Included - $126.86 (21% off)
Key Features
- All-electric
- 15-inch cutting path w/ a .085-inch dual line
- Bump feed head for easy line advancement
- Variable speed trigger
- Lightweight - 7.3 lbs
- Built-in foldable flower guard
- Push-button start
- Purchase includes 2.0Ah USB battery and charger
Call it a string trimmer, a weed whipper, a weed whacker, or something else entirely, but whatever you want to call it, Greenworks makes some great ones. These all-electric tools feature a 15-inch cutting path and include a built-in flower guard to protect the plants you want while you chop the weeds you don't. It weighs just about 7.3 lbs and naturally has a push-button start. Like the other Greenworks deals, this string trimmer comes with a 2.0Ah battery (this one is the USB version, which means you can use it to charge USB devices too, if you're so inclined) and a charger.
Greenworks 40V 14" Chainsaw, 2.5Ah USB Battery and Charger Included - $159.99 (20% off)
Key Features
- All-electric
- 14-inch chain and bar
- Provides up to 75 cuts on 4x4 lumber on a single charge
- Automatic oiling
- "Easy-adjust tensioning"
- Push-button start
- Purchase includes the chainsaw, a scabbard, a 2.5Ah USB battery and a fast charger
This electric chainsaw probably won't help you chop down a weeping willow, but it can definitely make quick work of smaller jobs. It features a 14-inch chain and bar with easy-adjust tensioning and automatic oiling. You'll be able to get up to 75 cuts on 4x4 lumber on a fully charged battery and don't worry, this chainsaw comes with a 2.5Ah USB battery and a fast charger.
Greenworks 40V 24" Cordless Hedge Trimmer - $161.49 (15% off)
Key Features
- 40V battery
- Runs up to 60 minutes on a full charge
- 24-inch blades
- 1-inch cutting capacity
- Rear handle rotates for ease of use
- Multiple-angle trimming
- Cushioned grip
- 9.9 lbs
It's never more important to clean up your hedges than right before winter. If you need to give your hedges one last trim for the year, check out this great cordless electric hedge trimmer. It runs on Greenworks' 40V 2.0Ah batteries and should work for a full hour on a full charge. It features 24-inch cutting blades that provide a 1-inch cutting capacity. The rear handle is rotatable making it easy to get to those hard-to-reach places and it even has a cushioned comfort-grip.
More Top Picks
- Best garage storage systems of 2024
- Best dash cams for 2024
- Best portable air compressors for 2024
- Best van and SUV ladder racks of 2024
Your Spring Sales Shopping Guide: Spring sales are in the air, headlined by Amazon’s Big Spring sale event. Our expert editors are curating all the best spring sales right here. Follow Engadget to shop the best tech deals from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, hear from Autoblog’s car experts on the best spring auto deals on Amazon, and find spring sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue