Save up to 61% on DeWalt tools during Amazon's Big Spring Sale

$81 at Amazon

With a 5.0 Ah capacity, The DeWalt 20V Max Battery ensures prolonged usage and is compatible with various power tools as part of the DeWalt 20-Volt Max system. Its 3-LED fuel gauge provides instant feedback on the charge level, while its lithium-ion composition eliminates memory effect and minimizes self-discharge, maximizing productivity. Additionally, its lightweight and portable design at 1.4 lbs makes it convenient for any project, making this battery a fantastic investment for springtime projects and beyond.

Key features:

5.0 Ah capacity for extended usage

3-LED fuel gauge system for real-time charge feedback

Lithium-ion composition prevents memory effect and self-discharge

Lightweight and portable design at only 1.4 lbs

$70.47 at Amazon

With a robust 20V power source and 1,500 in-lbs of torque, the DeWalt 20V Max Impact Driver is versatile for various applications. Its features, including a bright LED for dark spaces, variable speed trigger for precision, and quick-release hex chuck for effortless bit changes, ensure efficient and convenient use.

Key features:

Powerful 20V Max Impact Driver with up to 1,500 in-lbs of torque for tackling a wide range of applications.

Convenient bright LED with a 20-second trigger delay for improved visibility in dark or confined spaces.

Variable speed trigger enables precise control, making it suitable for delicate work surfaces.

Quick-release hex chuck facilitates easy and swift bit changes, enhancing overall efficiency and productivity.

$359.99 at Amazon

This comprehensive kit includes the hammer drill and impact driver, both powered by brushless 20V technology for optimal performance and durability. With two 5.0 Ah batteries and a charger included, you'll have the power you need to work longer without interruption. The hammer drill boasts a 3-speed, high-performance transmission for fast application speeds and improved runtime, while the impact driver delivers impressive torque and speed for driving screws and fasteners with ease. Compact and lightweight designs make these tools ideal for tight spaces, and with compatibility across the entire DeWalt 20-Volt Max system, you can expand your toolkit effortlessly.

Key features:

Includes hammer drill and impact driver, offering versatile solutions for a wide range of tasks.

The hammer drill features a 3-speed, all-metal transmission for fast application speeds and improved runtime, while the impact driver provides up to 1,825 in-lbs of torque for efficient screw and fastener driving.

Both tools are designed to be compact and lightweight, making them easy to maneuver in tight spaces and reducing user fatigue during extended use.

Powered by brushless 20V technology, these tools offer enhanced performance and durability, and with two 5.0 Ah lithium-ion batteries included, you'll have ample power to complete your projects without interruption.

$119 at Amazon

Crafted from durable chrome vanadium steel with a polished finish, this set ensures longevity and corrosion resistance, ideal for tough job sites. Featuring DirectTorque Technology to prevent fastener rounding, 72-tooth ratchets for tight space maneuverability, and an anti-slip handle for comfort during extended use, this set maximizes efficiency. With a comprehensive array of sockets, wrenches, bits, and specialty tools, all neatly organized in a sturdy case with metal latches for protection, this deal offers unbeatable value for any springtime task.

Key features:

DirectTorque Technology prevents rounding of fasteners, ensuring precision performance.

72-tooth count ratchets provide a 5-degree arc swing, allowing optimal control in tight spaces.

Anti-slip driver handle maximizes comfort during long workdays.

Durable case with metal latches protects tools, while full-polish chrome finish enhances corrosion resistance.

$219.70 at Amazon

The DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Impact Wrench, 1/2 in., offers exceptional value as a spring sale deal. With 1030 ft-lbs of max fastening torque and 1400 ft-lbs of max breakaway torque, it handles a wide range of fastening applications. Its LED work light illuminates dark workspaces, while 4-mode speed settings and a variable speed trigger enhance user control. Additionally, its Precision Wrench control helps prevent over-tightening and fastener run-off, and the BatteryGuard feature reduces wear and tear on the battery, making it a versatile and efficient tool for various tasks.

Key features:

Offers 1030 ft-lbs of max fastening torque and 1400 ft-lbs of max breakaway torque, ensuring efficient completion of various fastening tasks.

Features 4-mode speed settings and a variable speed trigger, allowing users to adjust performance according to the specific application, thus increasing user control.

Equipped with an on-tool LED work light, enabling users to work effectively even in poorly lit environments, enhancing overall productivity.

Incorporates BatteryGuard technology, which minimizes wear and tear on the battery during operation, ensuring longevity and efficiency.

