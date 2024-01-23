Dozens of Chemical Guys car wash products are 15% off or more right now

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It's easy to slack on your car wash duties in the middle of winter, but thanks to dirty snow, ice and road salt, now is probably the most important time of year to make sure you're keeping your car exterior clean. Luckily, to help on your car wash journey, Chemical Guys is having a big Amazon sale right now offering 15% off or more on dozens of car wash products. Check out the whole crop right here or see some of our favorite picks just below.

$33.99 at Amazon

If you're just looking for an easy, beginner-level one-stop-shop kind of car wash kit, this is the one you should consider. It's a seven-piece set with all the basics that will not only help you get the body of your car cleaned up thanks to the Citrus Wash & Gloss, but it also comes with separate formulas for your interior (Total Interior Cleaner & Protectant) and even your tires (Diablo Wheel Cleaner). The Wash & Gloss for your exterior comes in a 16 oz. bottle which should give most people 8-16 washes, depending on how much you like to dilute. As extra bonuses, this kit also comes with a wash mitt and three microfiber towels.

$101.99 at Amazon

This bundle is the big brother to the kit just above. It comes with 14 pieces: Butter Wet Wax, Honeydew Snow Foam, Diablo Wheel Gel, Silk Shine Dressing, Signature Glass Cleaner, Detailing Bucket, Cyclone Dirt Trap, Torq Foam Blaster Gun, Microfiber Wash Mitt, Short Handle Brush, 3 Microfiber Towels, a dressing applicator and a partridge in a pear tree (just kidding about that last one). The kit should have you covered for both your interior and exterior cleaning needs, so if you want something a little more robust than the kit above, you can't go wrong with this one.

$29.74 at Amazon

A good set of microfiber towels are the unsung heroes of car washing. This 12-pack of 16-inch x 16-inch towels should be enough for just about anyone. These towels are "lint and scratch free" making them great for washing, drying, detailing and more.

$9.99 at Amazon

This 16-ounce Chemical Guys Extreme Bodywash & Wax Foaming soap packs a huge punch. This size will last you for several washes as it can be diluted by adding just 1-3 ounces to 5 gallons of water. If you need an even bigger container, there's a 128 oz version here. The soap is pH-balanced, formulated with a synthetic and carnauba wax to reduce water spots, and as the name says, it produces "extreme" foam. You can also use it with your favorite foam cannon, or in a traditional wash bucket. It even has a grape scent. If you're in the market for some car wash soap, but this isn't exactly what you're looking for, check out our list of the best car wash soap for 2024.

$24.99 at Amazon

This Mr. Pink car wash soap from Chemical Guys comes in a 64 oz container, can be used with foam cannons or for bucket washing, and undeniably just looks cooler than most other car soaps that might be sitting in your garage. The formula is pH neutral to prevent wax stripping and it's even candy scented. Who doesn't want their car to smell good?

$14.98 at Amazon

This Foaming Citrus Fabric Clean Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner from Chemical Guys is detergent-free and features a fresh citrus smell. It's made to dissolve and clean stubborn stains on indoor or outdoor fabric and the best part is that it's not just for cars, either!

More top picks