The best Valentine’s Day deals for under $100 at Amazon, Walmart, Target, REI and Wayfair

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and we’ve of course been busy scouring the internet looking for the best Valentine's Day deals available on this romantic holiday. The result is a gift list with a wide range of choices, great for any budget - 50 products all under $100 to save you some cash. In this Valentine's Day gift guide, you'll find items from Amazon, Walmart, Target, REI, and Wayfair. JBL, Apple, Polaroid, Nintendo, Ninja, and more. And as far as savings, everything on the list currently has some sort of discount, with the savings going up to 70% off on some products. So, while we can't play Cupid we can help you save some money as you search for the perfect gift for that special someone this Valentine's Day. Happy shopping!

Valentine’s Day deals at Target

Target is celebrating Valentine’s Day by slashing prices on a wide range of products to get you the best Valentine's Day deals at Target - you can expect to find up to 31% off select goods for Target Valentine's Day. We found deals for our Valentine's Day gift guide that would make great gifts for techies, travelers, fitness lovers, and more. All items are under $100 after the current discount is factored into the price.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) with Charging Case - $89.99 (31% off) Listen to music, answer calls, and access Siri quickly and hands-free.



Govee DreamView T1 TV Backlight - $79.99 (25% off) A very cool backlight that helps enhance your viewing experience.



Jackery Solar Generator 100 Plus - $99.99 (23% off) A portable power solution for camping, road trips, and more.



Apple AirTag 4-pack - $79.99 (20% off) Great for tracking your car and belongings.



Fitbit Inspire 3 Activity Tracker - $79.95 (20% off) A fun way to monitor your fitness journey.



Polaroid Go Everything Box Bundle (Gen 2) - $99.99 (17% off) For capturing special memories with your special someone.



Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX - $99.99 (17% off) For a more immersive gaming experience.



JLab Go Air Sport True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds - $24.99 (17% off) Great sounding music on the go.



Blue Yeti Nano Premium USB Microphone - $89.99 (10% off) Helps you produce crystal clear audio for your podcast or video calls.



Westinghouse 24-inch 720p LED Roku Smart TV - $99.99 (9% off) Get ready to watch the Super Bowl and the upcoming F1 season.



Valentine’s Day deals at Walmart

Walmart has great Valentine’s Day gift ideas this season and discounts on a wide selection of items, from cleaning supplies to firepits and everything in between. We gathered a mix of items to choose from to save you some money this Valentine’s Day, and get you the best Valentine's Day deals at Walmart. The best part everything is under $100.

Tripcomp Luggage 3-piece Set - $89.99 (78% off) Carry everything you'd ever need while traveling the world.



Air Fryer Large 7.5QT 8-in-1 Digital Touchscreen - $59.99 (70% off) Fry all your favorite meals without the need for oil.



20,000mAh Solar Charger and Power Bank - $15.59 (69% off) Keeps your electronics charged while on the go.



OlarHike Cordless Portable Tire Inflator - $27.99 (65% off) Compact tire inflator that's easy to use at the press of a button.



Fire Pit for Outside 32-inch - $77.99 (61% off) Make memories in your backyard all year round, while staying warm.



ULTIMEA Dolby Atmos Sound Bar - $98.99 (42% off) Crystal clear sound while you enjoy your favorite movies and shows.



23andMe Ancestry Service DNA Test Kit - $79 (40% off) Fun with genealogy - learn about who you are by discovering your ancestry.



BISSELL PowerForce Helix Turbo Pet Upright Vacuum - $69 (15% off) Powerful suction and great at removing pet hair.



Chemical Guys Professional Wash & Shire Car Cleaning Kit - $30 Deep clean your vehicle just in time for the spring.



Keurig K-Express Essential Single Serce Cofee Maker - $59 Get your caffeine fix even when you’re on the go.



Valentine’s Day deals at Amazon

Amazon, the e-commerce giant unleashes unexpected deals daily but for this Valentine's Day season they’re revealing more discounts to get you the best Valentine's Day deals at Amazon and getting you in the buying spirit. Here is what we found for under $100.

AVAPOW Car Battery Jump Starter - $68.90 (37% off) Never get stuck with a dead battery again.



Ninja SS101 Foodi Smoothie Maker - $79.99 (33% off) Prepare an endless array of tasty and healthy smoothies.



Osoeri Smart Bird Feeder with 1080p Camera - $70.54 (29% off) Perfect tool for the birdwatcher on your list.



JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker - $99 (24% off) Take your music on the go with this waterproof Bluetooth speaker.



Logitech for Creators Blue Yeti USB Microphone - $99.99 (23% off) Great audio tool for content creators, gamers, and podcasters.



CCCEI Set Power Tool Organizer - $93.49 (15% off) Organize your power tools while keeping them charged.



PLUSINNO Fishing Backpack with Rod Holders - $46.99 (13% off) A great pack for fishing enthusiasts with tons of storage space.



Hydroponics Growing System 12 Pods - $89.98 (10% off) Great for foodies. Grow fresh herbs right in your kitchen.



Valentine’s Day deals at REI

REI, the recreational and outdoor retailer, is also joining the big discount club this Valentine’s Day season by cutting their prices down by up to 70% and getting you the best Valentine's Day deals at REI. Here’s what we found curated for your buying pleasure.

REI Co-op Trailmade Waterproof Hiking Boots Women’s - $41.83 (70% off) A great boot for hiking on or off the beaten path.



La Sportiva x Janji Jackal II Trail-Running Shoes - $69.83 (60% off) Get your heart pumping with these trail-rated runners.



Patagonia Atom Sling Bag - $31.83 (51% off) Lightweight and comfortable to carry. Great for a day-to-day commute or short hikes.



Columbia Highland Summit Insulated Jacket Women’s - $99.83 (50% off) Cold and weather tested for the trails.



REI Co-op Powderbound Insulated Jacket Women’s - $98.93 (50% off) An awesome choice for skiers, snowboarders, and snow lovers of all kinds.



Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler 32 fl. oz. - $20.83 (40% off) Keep hydration a priority with this massive travel tumbler.



Columbia Bugaboo IV Snow Pants Men’s - $83.93 (30% off) Stay ready for winter while looking stylish.



HOKA Arahi 6 Road Running Shows Men’s - $97.83 (30% off) Stay fit and healthy with these running shoes.



Valentine’s Day deals at Wayfair

Wayfair, one of the largest online retailers in the United States, is cutting down prices this Valentine’s Day holiday as well. Check out what we found and snag something to complete your home’s personality for under $100. These are the best Valentine's Day deals at Wayfair

Nostalgia Retro Pop-Up Hot Dog Toaster - $24.33 (39% off) Let’s be frank, hotdog lovers will enjoy this 2-in-1 toaster.



Hamilton Beach FlexCook 6 Quart Slow Cooker - $49.99 (38% off) Cook great meals without having to stay near the oven or stove.



GE Immersion Blender with Accessories - $49 (29% off) Process and blend all your ingredients with the press of a button.



Aria Air Fryer 9.4 liter oven with rotating rotisserie - $99.99 (21% off) Grill, fry, roast, bake, and much more with this large air fryer.



Nostalgia Retro 3-in-1 Breakfast Station - $54.99 (21% off) Toast, steam, and grill with this compact breakfast station.



12 x 40 x 12 Barros Cedar Wood Raised Planter Box - $58.99 (14% off) Grow your veggies and flowers with this raised planter box.



Big Boss 15.9 Liter Air Fryer - $69.96 (13% off) See what you are cooking and watch the transformation.



Step2 Rain Showers Splash Pond Water Table - $79.99 (11% off) Never too early to prep for summer. The little ones will love this.



Water Mesa Fire Pit - $78 (5% off) Make memories around the fire and enjoy tasty s'mores.

