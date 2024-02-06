Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Looking to go beyond the traditional bouquet of roses or box of chocolates this Valentine's Day? Why not surprise your loved one with the gift of adventure and exploration? Skip the clichés and embark on a journey to some of the most enchanting travel destinations around the globe. From the sun-soaked beaches of California to the rugged landscape of Iceland, there's a world of unforgettable experiences waiting to be discovered. Whether you're seeking romance, relaxation or thrills, these locales promise to create lasting memories and strengthen the bond with your special someone. So, ditch the predictable presents and dive into our curated list of dreamy destinations for an unforgettable Valentine's Day getaway.

Most people in the United States are familiar with Yellowstone, the nation’s first national park. Filled with geysers, waterfalls, hot springs and streams, not to mention thousands of species of animals and plants, Yellowstone is an incredible place to take a road trip. Nearby Grand Teton National Park is less known but still quite popular. Shots of the Tetons towering over lakes and meadows have long filled rolls of film and memory cards.

As spring arrives and the snow starts to melt, it can be a great time to visit either of these parks, though I wouldn’t blame you for postponing your trip until summer has arrived — as of this writing there is over 5 feet of snow on the upper mountain at Jackson Hole Ski resort right outside GTNP. The best way to visit both parks? Probably an RV from RVShare.com. Think of it as AirBNB but for RVs. With so much of both parks to explore, you’ll constantly be on the move; renting out an RV to stay in during the entirety of the trip means you won’t have to keep packing and unpacking as you move from place to place. There are plenty of options to choose from, from towables to Class C motorhomes. You can even get a destination delivery if you don’t want to bother moving it around.

If an RV isn’t your style, or you’re going to stay in one spot for a while, Vrbo is another great option. Unlike AirBNB which offers private rooms for rent, meaning you’re sharing your vacation with someone else, with Vrbo the entire house is yours. Whether you want to stay in a rustic cabin inside the National Park or this luxury mountain modern home is more your speed, Vrbo has you covered.

I’ve always loved the idea of camping with my family. I am very comfortable sleeping in a tent, mostly due to the fact that once I am asleep I am dead to the world for the next 7-9 hours, especially after a long day of hiking. Not everyone feels the same way, though, preferring a mattress to a sleeping pad. That’s where a place like Autocamp Yosemite comes in. Just outside of one of the world’s most known national parks is a fleet of vintage, retrofitted Airstreams.

Featuring air conditioning and heat, memory foam mattresses, Egyptian cotton sheets, coffee service, a private kitchenette and a luxurious shower in a private spa-esque bathroom, these Airstreams offer glamping in one of the most beautiful places in the world. Outside of the Airstream, Autocamp offers a heated pool, self-serve breakfast and a coffee service. Everything to pamper you and your loved one.

This one is for the more adventurous couples out there. The land of fire and ice has gotten more and more popular than when we first visited back in 2017 and for good reason: stunning landscapes, mountains, hundreds of waterfalls and very few crowds. Many cities now offer nonstop flights to Iceland. Get a seat on the north side of the plane for a chance to see the northern lights on your way to Reykjavik. Once you land, get in a camper van that you’ll call home for the next few days, or hop behind the wheel of one of the many 4x4s that we don’t have here in the states and take off.

Whether you’re interested in waterfalls or whale watching, glacier hikes or diving between tectonic plates, you can do it in Iceland. If you do go the camper van route, I highly recommend stopping at Blue Lagoon on your way back to Keflavik Airport at the end of your trip for a luxurious spa experience.

If you already live in Florida or can get there relatively easily, this one's for you. If your loved one is a race fan, going to the Miami Grand Prix this weekend could be a check off the old bucket list. It’s the only race in the U.S. this spring, the next race stateside will be in Texas at Circuit of the Americas in October. As with anything F1 you’ll end up paying a bit more than a usual trip to Miami, but if you plan this gift out a bit ahead of time, you may be able to find some deals.

To find any available hotels for this weekend check out Expedia.com or Vrbo if you’d rather stay at a unique Miami home.

Skiing in Colorado offers a thrilling and romantic Valentine's Day experience unlike any other. Surrounded by the majestic Rocky Mountains, couples can escape into a winter wonderland of snow-covered peaks and pristine slopes. Whether it's carving through powder together or snuggling up on a chairlift, the adventure and intimacy of skiing create unforgettable memories. After a day on the slopes, cozying up by a crackling fire in a charming mountain lodge adds a touch of warmth and romance to the evening. With stunning scenery, exhilarating runs, and intimate moments, a skiing trip in Colorado is the perfect Valentine's Day gift for adventure-seeking couples looking to celebrate their love amidst nature's grandeur.

When it comes to where to stay at a ski resort, it's hard to go wrong with a site like Vrbo. There are hundreds of options still available this late in the season at a variety of resorts. A quick search of Breckenridge Ski Resort for Valentine's Day weekend shows over 300 properties available, from a huge 20-person ski-in ski-out villa only a few steps away from the slopes to smaller condos averaging less than $100/night before fees.

This is definitely one to plan out now, but take later on in the year: embark on an unforgettable road trip from the vibrant city of Seattle to the awe-inspiring landscapes of Banff in a rugged pickup truck. This adventure promises breathtaking scenery, bonding moments, and a sense of freedom that only the open road can offer.

The journey from Seattle to Banff takes you through a mesmerizing tapestry of natural wonders. From the lush forests of the Pacific Northwest to the towering peaks of the Canadian Rockies, every mile reveals a new vista to behold. All the Valentine's Day deals in the world can't compare to driving along winding mountain roads, your partner by your side, as you take in the grandeur of snow-capped mountains, sparkling lakes, and cascading waterfalls.

A pickup truck adds an adventurous touch to the journey, providing versatility and the freedom to explore off-the-beaten-path destinations. It offers the opportunity to venture into remote areas, discover hidden gems, and create shared memories that will be cherished for years to come.

If you're seeking a Valentine's Day adventure that combines freedom, exploration, and breathtaking coastal beauty, look no further than a camper van trip up the California coast. This ultimate road trip experience offers the perfect opportunity to bond with your spouse while discovering the diverse wonders of the Golden State.

Embarking on a camper van journey means embracing the open road and immersing yourselves in the natural splendor that coastal California offers. From the iconic Pacific Coast Highway to the rugged cliffs of Big Sur and the majestic redwoods of Northern California, this scenic route guarantees a feast for the senses.

Driving a camper van provides the flexibility to choose your own pace and explore hidden gems along the way. Campgrounds nestled near the coastline offer serene overnight stays, complete with starlit skies and the soothing sound of crashing waves—ideal for sharing stories and creating lifelong memories with your loved one.

Imagine waking up to the ocean breeze, cooking breakfast together in the camper van, and embarking on daily adventures—whether it's exploring quaint coastal towns, hiking scenic trails, or simply lounging on sun-kissed beaches.

