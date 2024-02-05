Deals and Promotions

Best Valentine's Day gifts from Walmart with deals up to 82% off

Shop apparel, jewelry, candy, plushies and more to spoil your loved ones this year

Feb 5th 2024 at 1:46PM

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Valentine's Day will be here soon, and that means there are tons of Valentine's Day deals already out there and available for people to take advantage of. Whether you're shopping for a significant other, a classmate, a child, or even a friend, we've got some great Valentine's Day gift ideas and deals on things like apparel, jewelry, stuffed animals, candy, and more Valentine's Day standbys from Walmart to help you save some time and money.

If you're having trouble making a decision on your Valentine's gifts, Walmart actually has a great tool to help. You can input who you're buying for and their age and it'll give you a handy list of ideas, check that tool out right here. Otherwise, you can get some more ideas of what they're offering, and how big the discounts are, just below.

Valentine's Day Apparel

Breakout Deal: Mommy and Me Valentine's Day Outfits - $18.91 ($5.08 off)

$18.91 (21% off) at Walmart

Valentine's Day Stuffed Animals

Breakout Deal: Squishmallows Valentine's Day 5" Set of 6 - $34.99 (30% off)

$34.99 (30% off) at Walmart

 

Valentine's Day Candy

Breakout Deal: Hershey's Strawberry Creme Flavored Hearts Valentine's Day Candy, Bag 8.8 oz - $8.99 (30% off)

$8.99 (30% off) at Walmart

Valentine's Day Gifts

Breakout Deal: Cate & Chloe Olivia 18k Yellow Gold Plated Tennis Bracelet with Crystals - $29.99 ($140.01 off)

$29.99 (82% off) at Walmart

Breakout Deal: Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer - $249.99 ($139.96 off)

$249.99 (36% off) at Walmart

More top picks

Share This Photo X