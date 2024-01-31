Best used SUVs for the money in 2024: Long-lasting, reliable machines

Americans have been SUV-crazy for years, making them some of the most popular new and used vehicles on sale. That can make it challenging to find a deal, especially on the used market, where prices can be all over the map. iSeeCars recently analyzed used car data to find the best used SUVs, and some of their findings might surprise you.

The study looks at vehicles that are 5 and 10 years old. Chevrolet Trax was the best 5-year-old used value, with an average price of $1,442 per 10,000 miles of expected remaining life expectancy. After 10 years, the Honda CR-V was the best value, at $1,417 per 10,000 miles remaining. These are among the most reliable SUVs to operate.

Best 5-year-old used SUVs (2024):

Though there are mostly small SUVs listed here, the few three-row models, like the Buick Encore and Honda Pilot lower on the list, deliver solid value for families.

Best 10-year-old used SUVs (2024):

iSeeCars’ executive analyst Karl Brauer said that eight of the models in the overall 10-year used list lasted for more than 100,000 miles on average and noted that all models had a minimum 80,000-mile lifespan. The company looked at more than a million used vehicle sales and analyzed the odometers of more than 312 million used models to determine the vehicles that last the longest and cost the least.

To see the complete lists and more details, check out the complete iSeeCars study.