If you enjoy going on camping trips or just relaxing in the bed of your pickup truck, then you should make it more comfortable back there. Now you can, with a truck bed air mattress. They come in many shapes and sizes to accommodate the bed of your truck. They can be inflated, and many have a built-in pump. Here are the best truck bed air mattresses for sale on Amazon — prices will vary depending on the make, model and year of your truck.

$86.35 at Amazon

Key features

5.5 - 8 ft

Made with PVC fabric

12v battery-powered pump included

Built-in valve and mouth valve included

Weight limit: 400 pounds

This Rightline Gear Truck Bed Air Mattress is made with heavy-duty PVC (Polyvinyl chloride) and has a flocked-top surface. This mattress has a 12v built-in air pump and a mouth valve to manually blow air onto the mattress if needed. This air mattress can support up to 400 pounds.

$89.99 at Amazon

Key features

66” L x 60” W x 9.84” H

5.5 - 5.8 ft

Weight Limit: 600 pounds

Waterproof

Easy inflation and deflation

3-layer leakproof design

This Umbrauto Inflatable Truck Bed Air Mattress for Full Size Short Truck Beds is made with high-quality PVC fabric and can support up to 600 pounds. It has a 3-layer leakproof design to prevent leaks and it’s also waterproof. Inflating and deflating this mattress is made simple with its 12v electric air pump and only takes a few minutes to fully inflate.

$83.99 at Amazon

Key features

6 - 6.5 ft

Weight Limit: 400 pounds

No air leakage

Cavity design

Cup holder

Storage bag

1-year quality warranty

This JoyTutus Truck Bed Air Mattress is made from PVC and has velvet-like inflatable pillows included. The unique cavity design has three air chambers that reduce the chances of air leakage and improve the overall durability of the air mattress. A 1-year warranty is included with your purchase of this mattress.

$169.99 at Amazon

Key features

75” L x 63.5” W x 12” H

6 - 6.5 ft

Made with PVC plastic

Portable DC air pump

Weight Limit: 800 pounds

Waterproof

Puncture-resistant

1-year manufacturer warranty

This AirBedz by Pittmam Outdoors - Lite Full Size Short Truck Bed Air Mattress is made with waterproof PVC fabric and has a massive weight capacity as it can support up to 800 pounds. The mattress is 12” thick and is waterproof and puncture-resistant. A 1-year manufacturer warranty is included with your purchase.

$109.99 at Amazon

Key features

74” L x 62” W x 10” H

6 - 6.5 ft

Weight limit: 300 pounds

Waterproof

Converts to double mattress

Velvet top layer

Three-chamber design

This Offroading Gear Inflatable Truck Bed Air Mattress is a custom fit for truck beds 6” to 6.5” and will fit around the wheel wells. The mattress is made from vinyl and has a soft polyester top layer. It can be converted into a double mattress away from the truck bed.

How to choose the right truck bed air mattress

Before buying an inflatable air mattress, make sure you check the dimensions. It’s also wise to consider how many people will be sleeping on the air mattress at a time to make sure the mattress you choose has a weight capacity to support everyone.

How to inflate an air mattress

Most air mattresses come in an electric pump or vacuum to make it easy to inflate while some have a hand pump or mouth valve for manual inflation. Here is a YouTube tutorial from Howcast on how to inflate your air mattress .