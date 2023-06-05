Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Air compressors can come in handy when you need to inflate or power something. They can be used for inflating tires and other objects and operating pneumatic tools. They are fairly easy to use and can be a helpful resource to have around the house. Many compressors are maintenance free and will last you years. Here are the best air compressors available on Amazon.

Key Features

6 gallon capacity

Maximum pressure of 150 PSI

2.6 SCFM @ 90 PSI

Noise level: 78.5 dBA

Includes 13 piece accessory kit

2 couplers

Oil-free pump

The CRAFTSMAN Air Compressor has a high-performance motor that has a maximum pressure of 150 PSI. It has a 6 gallon tank capacity and quick recovery time of 2.6 SCFM (square cubic feet per minute) at 90 PSI. This compressor includes two couplers that allow it to operate two items at once. This product includes a 13 piece accessory kit with your purchase.

Key Features

6 gallon capacity

Maximum pressure of 165 PSI

2.6 SCFM @ 90 PSI

High flow regulator

2 universal couplers

Noise level: 78.5 dBA

Oil-free pump

This DEWALT Pancake Compressor has a 6 gallon tank capacity and reaches a maximum pressure of 165 PSI. The compressor has two universal couplers and a high flow regulator to maximize its performance. It weighs 30 pounds and is easy to carry if it needs to be moved.

Key Features

8 gallon capacity

1 horsepower motor

Maximum pressure of 120 PSI

2.2 CFM @ 2.2 PSI

Includes air filter and wheel kit

Noise level: 60 dBA

Oil-free

This California Air Tools Steel Tank Air Compressor has a high 8-gallon tank capacity. Its motor supplies 1 horsepower and reaches 1,680 RPM. It comes with a wheel kit, air filter, output pressure regulator and is oil free. It’s fairly quiet and operates at 60 dBA.

Key Features

12 volt motor

Can fill tires up to 35”

Maximum pressure of 150 PSI

2.3 SCFM @ 0 PSI

Includes an anti-vibration tray

This VIAIR 400P Portable Compressor Kit has a maximum working pressure of 150 PSI and a 33% duty cycle. The 12-volt motor includes direct dual clamps that attach to your vehicle's battery along with a 40-amp inline fuse. This air compressor is great for vehicles and can inflate tires up to 35”.

Key Features

20v rechargeable lithium-ion battery

12V DC adapter

Maximum pressure of 100 PSI

Automatic real-time monitoring

Auto shut-off

Built-in LED light

This AVID POWER Tire Inflator Air Compressor has an internal 20V lithium-ion battery power source and offers a maximum pressure of 100 PSI. It can be used as a cordless compressor, or powered with its 12V DC adapter if the battery is low. There is a screen that offers real-time monitoring of your PSI while inflating. There is also a LED light that is very helpful when using this compressor in the dark.

How do air compressors work?

According to Quality Compressor , “air compressors work by forcing atmospheric air under pressure to create potential energy that can be stored in a tank for later use.”

What can an air compressor be used on?

Air compressors can be used for many different vehicles, devices and appliances. They are most commonly known for filling car tires, but work just as well with bikes, motorcycles, ATVs and any other vehicles with inflatable tires. They are also a great choice for flotation devices and bounce houses. Compressors can be used on pneumatic equipment and power tools as well.

Are there any drawbacks of air compressors?

Air compressors have many great benefits, but they are not without a few disadvantages. Some of them are quite loud and can potentially annoy nearby neighbors. The risk of air leaks can result in a drastic loss of pressure or even an explosion in rare instances.