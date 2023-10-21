Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Cars are meant to be kept clean, but sometimes it can be a bit difficult. If you eat in your car or often have family and friends you’re hauling around, things can get quite messy. The best way to collect and dispose of trash while on the road is to invest in a car trash can. They are cheap and can be placed in various parts of the car. Here are the best car trash cans available on Amazon.

$9.17 at Amazon

Key Features

2-gallon capacity

Made from polyester

Elastic opening

3 side pockets

2 side handles

Leakproof design

This EPAuto car trash can has an elastic opening with a lid and storage pockets. It has a 2-gallon capacity, three side pockets and two side handles. It’s also leakproof to prevent any further messes and spills in your car.

$9.99 at Amazon

Key Features

#1 best-selling automotive garbage can on Amazon

2-gallon capacity

Rubber opening

4-side magnetic buckles

2-side supporting braces

3 mesh pockets

This Hotor Trash Can is the #1 best-selling automotive garbage can on Amazon currently. It has a 2-gallon capacity, three mesh pockets, 2-side supporting braces and 4-side magnetic buckles. The trash can is waterproof, leakproof and stain-resistant as well.

$19.98 at Amazon

Key Features

2.5-gallon capacity

Made with 500D polyester

Adjustable tissue holder

Washable trash liner

Collapsible design

Leakproof

This Farsala All-In-One Car Trash Can is made with high-quality 500D polyester and has a 2.5-gallon capacity. It has a tissue holder where you can store you’re favorite tissue brand and reach them to make cleaning up in the car easier. The removable liner can be removed, washed and put back in without the need to take the entire trash can down.

$19.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Pack of 2

700-millimeter capacity

Environment friendly

Compact design

Universal fit

Odorless

This Sinsen Car Trash Can may not look like a traditional garbage bin, but it works just as well. It has a very compact design that resembles a fancy water bottle and hold a 700-millimeter capacity. It’s much smaller than other trash cans but comes in a pack of two and is meant to be placed in a cup holder or door pocket.

$23.95 at Amazon

Key Features

2.5-gallon capacity

Made from high-quality Oxford

2-side mesh storage pockets

Waterproof

Leakproof liner

Conceals odors

This Lusso Gear Car Trash Can is made from high-quality Oxford and has a 2.5-gallon capacity. It can conceal odors to prevent your car from smelling funky. It also has a leakproof inner lining, 2-side mesh storage pockets, an adjustable strap and flip top lid.

How to install a car trash can

Installing a car trash bin doesn’t take much effort at all. Just find a place you’d like to put it and tie it to the back of the headrests, in the glove box, on the rear center console or on the door.