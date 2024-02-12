Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Avoiding the cold during winter is the goal, but at times it can be difficult to heat certain areas of your home or garage. Specific areas, like near the workbench in your garage, or that one spot in your office, may need more attention. With the help of a portable heater, you can carry the heat with you and target specific places in your house that might not be getting warmed by your home's HVAC system. Some portable heaters can even be used outdoors for year- or near-year-round patio enjoyment. Generally, portable heating units are easy to use; simply turn them on and point them at the area you want to warm up. Here are the best portable heaters available on Amazon.

$78.33 at Amazon

Key Features

High heat output

Heating coverage up to 225 Sq. ft

Maximum runtime of 3 hours

Thermal Shutdown System (TSS)

Piezo ignition

1-year limited warranty

This Mr. Heater F232000 MH9BX Buddy Indoor-Safe Portable Propane Radiant Heater is designed to be used indoors and outdoors. It’s powered by propane gas and runs off of a 1-pound cylinder of propane and can also connect to a 20-pound propane cylinder with the optional filter and hose. It has a thermal shutdown system, tip-over safety shutoff, and an emergency low oxygen safety system. A 1-year limited warranty is included with your purchase.

$27.99 at Amazon

Key Features

1,500w

3 heat settings

Adjustable thermostat

Ceramic heater

Tip-over protection

Overheating protection

This Pro Breeze Space Heater is an affordable option to heat different rooms in your home. It has a maximum of 1,500w on high settings and 750w on low settings. It has built-in overheat and tip-over protection and will instantly switch off in unsafe situations.

$44.99 at Amazon

Key Features

1,500w maximum working power

Adjustable temperature settings

Enhanced safety technology

V-0 flame retardant

Heating coverage of 200 Sq. ft.

This Dreo Atom One Space Heater has 1,500w of working power, 70°Oscillation and a temperature range between 41° F to 95° F. The Shield360° safety features offer V-0 flame retardant, an enhanced safety plug, tip-over protection and overheat protection. A 1-year warranty comes with this heater but it can be extended to 30 months.

$39.99 at Amazon

Key Features

1,200w on high

600w on low

3D flame

Large rotary flame

Cool-to-the-touch heater body

1-year warranty

The Comfort Zone CZFP1 Mini Fireplace Heater comes with a 3D flame that mimics a real-life fireplace without the need for an actual chimney and firewood. It reaches 1,200w on high and 600w on low settings. It’s cool to the touch and has an overheat protection system and a safety tip-over switch. This heater comes along with a 1-year warranty.

$17.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Ceramic heater

1,500w on high

750w on low

Tip-over protection

Weighs just 2.8 lbs

1-year warranty

Indoor use only

This BLACK+DECKER Portable Space Heater weighs just 2.8 pounds and can be easily carried to any room of your home. It has 1,500w on high and 750w on low. It has a six-foot power cord and tip-over protection. This heater is recommended for indoor use only and comes with a 1-year warranty.

Are space heaters safe?

Space heaters have gained a reputation over time as dangerous if left unattended. While that can be a problem everyone should be aware of, modern portable heaters have a lot of safety features to prevent fires. Overheat protection, tip-over protection, automatic shutoff, and flame-retardant materials are used to keep your heater from starting a fire.

What are the positives of portable heaters?

Portable heaters have many great benefits. They can help save money as they are much cheaper than full HVAC systems. They are also versatile and can be taken to any area inside the house. Some heat smaller spaces, while more powerful models can heat entire rooms.

Are there any drawbacks of portable heaters?

Portable spot heating devices are useful, but there are a few disadvantages to consider. Safety should come first, and that will always be a concern with these heaters. Another thing to consider is whether the unit you choose supplies enough heat to keep you warm. They aren’t meant to replace a real home furnace or HVAC system, but to serve as a temporary solution.