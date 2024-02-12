Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Avoiding the cold during winter is the goal, but at times it can be difficult to heat certain areas of your home or garage. Specific areas, like near the workbench in your garage, or that one spot in your office, may need more attention. With the help of a portable heater, you can carry the heat with you and target specific places in your house that might not be getting warmed by your home's HVAC system. Some portable heaters can even be used outdoors for year- or near-year-round patio enjoyment. Generally, portable heating units are easy to use; simply turn them on and point them at the area you want to warm up. Here are the best portable heaters available on Amazon.
Mr. Heater F232000 MH9BX Buddy 4,000-9,000-BTU Indoor-Safe Portable Propane Radiant Heater - $78.33 (47% off)
Key Features
- High heat output
- Heating coverage up to 225 Sq. ft
- Maximum runtime of 3 hours
- Thermal Shutdown System (TSS)
- Piezo ignition
- 1-year limited warranty
This Mr. Heater F232000 MH9BX Buddy Indoor-Safe Portable Propane Radiant Heater is designed to be used indoors and outdoors. It’s powered by propane gas and runs off of a 1-pound cylinder of propane and can also connect to a 20-pound propane cylinder with the optional filter and hose. It has a thermal shutdown system, tip-over safety shutoff, and an emergency low oxygen safety system. A 1-year limited warranty is included with your purchase.
Pro Breeze Space Heater - $27.99 (14% off)
Key Features
- 1,500w
- 3 heat settings
- Adjustable thermostat
- Ceramic heater
- Tip-over protection
- Overheating protection
This Pro Breeze Space Heater is an affordable option to heat different rooms in your home. It has a maximum of 1,500w on high settings and 750w on low settings. It has built-in overheat and tip-over protection and will instantly switch off in unsafe situations.
Dreo Atom One Space Heater for Indoor Use - $44.99 (10% off)
Key Features
- 1,500w maximum working power
- Adjustable temperature settings
- Enhanced safety technology
- V-0 flame retardant
- Heating coverage of 200 Sq. ft.
This Dreo Atom One Space Heater has 1,500w of working power, 70°Oscillation and a temperature range between 41° F to 95° F. The Shield360° safety features offer V-0 flame retardant, an enhanced safety plug, tip-over protection and overheat protection. A 1-year warranty comes with this heater but it can be extended to 30 months.
Comfort Zone CZFP1 600/1,200-Watt Mini Fireplace Heater with Realistic 3D Flame - $39.99 (20% off)
Key Features
- 1,200w on high
- 600w on low
- 3D flame
- Large rotary flame
- Cool-to-the-touch heater body
- 1-year warranty
The Comfort Zone CZFP1 Mini Fireplace Heater comes with a 3D flame that mimics a real-life fireplace without the need for an actual chimney and firewood. It reaches 1,200w on high and 600w on low settings. It’s cool to the touch and has an overheat protection system and a safety tip-over switch. This heater comes along with a 1-year warranty.
BLACK+DECKER Portable Space Heater - $17.99 (40% off)
Key Features
- Ceramic heater
- 1,500w on high
- 750w on low
- Tip-over protection
- Weighs just 2.8 lbs
- 1-year warranty
- Indoor use only
This BLACK+DECKER Portable Space Heater weighs just 2.8 pounds and can be easily carried to any room of your home. It has 1,500w on high and 750w on low. It has a six-foot power cord and tip-over protection. This heater is recommended for indoor use only and comes with a 1-year warranty.
Are space heaters safe?
Space heaters have gained a reputation over time as dangerous if left unattended. While that can be a problem everyone should be aware of, modern portable heaters have a lot of safety features to prevent fires. Overheat protection, tip-over protection, automatic shutoff, and flame-retardant materials are used to keep your heater from starting a fire.
What are the positives of portable heaters?
Portable heaters have many great benefits. They can help save money as they are much cheaper than full HVAC systems. They are also versatile and can be taken to any area inside the house. Some heat smaller spaces, while more powerful models can heat entire rooms.
Are there any drawbacks of portable heaters?
Portable spot heating devices are useful, but there are a few disadvantages to consider. Safety should come first, and that will always be a concern with these heaters. Another thing to consider is whether the unit you choose supplies enough heat to keep you warm. They aren’t meant to replace a real home furnace or HVAC system, but to serve as a temporary solution.
