Best October Prime Day 2022 cell phone holder deals - as low as $9.99

This Qifutan phone holder sets itself apart thanks to its bendable aluminum gooseneck, which allows drivers more options for phone placement than more traditional mounts. Although the photo above shows the holder attached to the windshield, there's also an option to attach it straight to the dashboard. There's even a helpful video that gives users step-by-step instructions on how to set it up. This mount even includes an anti-shake stabilizer, despite its unique design. Last but not least, like many others, it also includes a 360° rotating ball joint. The Qifutan is currently the best-selling dash-mounted holder on Amazon, with over 13,000 reviews and a 4.4 out of 5 rating.

This Cindro option is another vent-mounted phone holder, but it's made of hollow silicone rubber, intended to hold your phone more tightly than other silicone arm clips. It also has a 360° rotating ball joint, allowing drivers to adjust the position phone to their liking. With over 3,000 Amazon reviews, it's sitting at 4.4 out of 5 stars. A word of caution about the Cindro, though, this one can only be used on a traditional style horizontal air vent and can't be used on vertical or round vents.

This Suuson phone holder is great if you're the kind of person who likes options. This one can be mounted to your vent, windshield or dashboard. It employs a strong adhesive that won't leave residue and also uses a 1-step locking mechanism for ease of use. The material used can even withstand temperatures from -4°F to 203°F! Like the others, this phone holder includes a 360° ball joint, but unlike many others it also has a telescopic arm which extends from 4.43-inches to 7.31-inches, allowing for more maneuverability. The Suuson is also covered with a thick layer of silica gel to help prevent potential scratches to your phone, even during bumpy rides. It's the highest-rated mount on our list with a score of 4.6 out of 5 stars after 4,300 Amazon reviews.

The PKYAA phone mount design is unique in that it essentially just hangs from your rear view mirror. This one has a 360° rotating design like the others, but due to its proximity to the rearview mirror, it's higher in the driver's sightline than most other mounts, preventing drivers from needing to look downward at their navigation and potentially taking their eyes off the road. Thanks to its design, this is one of the easiest mounts on our list to remove and re-attach. Last but not least, the company offers 24 months of warranty support.

This Vanva isn't discounted per se, but it's still a pretty great deal even at full price. It clips right onto your vent, making it one of the easiest-to-use styles of phone holder out there. The manufacturer claims to have used "sturdy aviation-grade materials" in its design making the holder "more resistant to abrasion and corrosion." Don't worry if your car provides a bit of a bumpy ride, thanks to a mechanical lock design, this mount is made to hold your phone securely to the vent, even during bumps and sharp turns. It also features a 360-degree swivel head, anti-slip rubber pads and a 24-month warranty. Currently, it has over 6,000 reviews on Amazon with a 4.4 out of 5 star rating.

