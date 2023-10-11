Best October Prime Day Vacuum Deals for 2023

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Vacuums are an essential tool to keep your house and car clean. Whether you're in the market for a new car vacuum or portable vacuum to keep in your vehicle's trunk or a full-size vacuum to keep your home's carpet clean October Prime Day is a great time to pick one up. In this post, we'll highlight the best Prime Day vacuum deals. Including deals on Black+Decker, Bissell, and more.

This lightweight vacuum cleaner from Bissel is great for pet owners. It has an automatic cord rewind, tangle-free brush roll, headlights, and was designed for powerful pet hair pickup.

This heavy-duty Craftsman vacuum is great for a large garage, workshop, or basement. It has a large drain for emptying liquids and it even has a built-in blower port so you can also use it to quickly clear leaves, grass clippings, and more.

It’s a great day when the 2nd best-selling vacuum on Amazon is available for under 10 bucks. This portable vacuum weighs under 1 lb, features a removable and cleanable HEPA filter and has a 16 foot long power cord. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better deal than this.

The Black+Decker handheld vacuum uses a lithium ion battery and can hold a charge for up to 18 months. The dustbowl has a 20.6 oz capacity and is translucent to show the dirt captured inside. It uses cyclonic action to help keep the filter clean and also has a rotating nozzle to be used for a variety of applications. Both the bowl and filters are removable and washable, and the vac comes with a 2-year limited warranty.

This Armor All vacuum is a traditional wet/dry utility vacuum with a 2.5 gallon polypropylene tank. It has a 10-foot cord with a cord wrap that plugs into a standard electrical outlet; unfortunately this one doesn’t plug directly into your lighter port. In addition to being a vacuum, it also has a blower function. The vac includes a 6-foot x 1¼-inch hose, a reusable cloth filter, a foam wet filter, a 2-in-1 utility nozzle with brush, a crevice tool, a deluxe car nozzle, a blower nozzle with adapter, and a detail brush.

