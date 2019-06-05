2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Octane Edition fuels your dreams for a limited time

Few automakers love special-edition models quite as much as FCA. It's particularly prevalent in the Jeep and Ram lineups, but other makes get some love, too. Take a look at the new 2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Octane Edition, a special blacked-out model that's set to arrive at dealerships this fall. The car is available to order now, but Dodge says the books will only be open for a limited amount of time.
The Octane Edition is available in two appropriately named colors: Pitch Black and White Knuckle. A pair of matte black stripes run down the middle of the car, flanked on both sides by a thin Octane Red stripe. The 20-inch wheels are painted gloss black and have a knurled bead to keep the tire from slipping on the rim. The Brembo brake package is included, with the six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers painted Octane Red to match the stripes. Inside, the Octane Edition gets houndstooth inserts in the SRT sport seats. There are red Hellcat logos, red seat belts and red stitching on the doors, seats, dash center console and steering wheel.
The Octane Package adds $1,495 to the $68,740 base MSRP of a 2019 Challenger Hellcat. Like all Hellcat models, the Challenger comes with a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 making 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic. Changes for '19 include a new grille with two inlets to feed more air under the hood. The cars also get launch control, line lock, a cooler for the supercharger as well as a torque reserve system that preloads the supercharger for better launches.
