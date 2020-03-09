It's finally starting to feel like spring here in the Midwest, and we're ready to get back into the driveway with a hose and a bucket to give our cars the hardcore scrub-down they've likely needed since October. We've recommended all kinds of great products for cleaning your vehicle, including microfiber towels, cleaning gel, and even interior wipes, but today the best selling automotive product on Amazon is a different kind of car cleaning product: a microfiber wash mitt.

We'll be honest, if you have a nice selection of microfiber towels at your disposal, this is definitely going to be more of a luxury than a necessity for you. But hey, even if you don't technically need it, a $6 luxury ain't bad. The product is exactly what it sounds like, it's a mitt that you wear over your hand covered in microfiber fabric for scrubbing down your car. According to the product description, this mitt is extra plush and absorbent and features a double stitched elastic cuff, allowing it to stay on your hand easily.

The mitt has over 4,000 ratings on Amazon and is holding strong at a 4.4 out of 5 star rating. Reviewer Dustin T had this to say about the product:

"A handwashed vehicle is something to be proud of, especially when you do it yourself. Instead of ruining some old rags, risking scratching your vehicle with any excess rock/debris, buy this and your back/hands will be thanking you later. Literally, just a little bit of car wash soap w/ elbow grease, and you turn a 20-30 minute job into 5-10 minutes with less stress on your body. Disclaimer: I'm just a dude who likes to keep things clean."

If you're in the market, the mitt can be picked up right now for 20% off, bringing the total price down to just $5.59. You can check out all the details and pick one up for yourself by clicking right here.

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.