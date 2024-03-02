Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Cars were made to be driven. If you drive your vehicle often then your fuel should be fine. But if you have a car you store for a long period, then the fuel could go bad over time. To prevent this from happening, consider using a fuel stabilizer. These products can be poured into the gas tank, keeping the fuel fresh, slowing oxidation and preventing corrosion while the vehicle is parked. These fuel preservatives can be used for cars, motorcycles, trucks, ATVs, gas-powered lawn and garden equipment and boats. Here are the best fuel stabilizers for sale on Amazon.
STA-BIL Storage Fuel Stabilizer - $15.99
Key features
- #1 best-selling fuel additive on Amazon
- Prevents corrosion and keeps the fuel fresh
- Safe for all gas engines
- Treats up to 80 gallons
- Lasts up to 2 years
The STA-BIL Storage Fuel Stabilizer is currently ranked as the No. 1 best-selling fuel additive on Amazon. This product is safe for any gas engine and can treat up to 80 gallons from this single 32 oz. bottle. This stabilizer can last for up to two years after being opened.
STA-BIL Diesel Fuel Stabilizer - $26.00
Key features
- Lubricates and cleans fuel system
- Helps prevent sediment and sludge from forming
- Treats up to 320 gallons
- Lasts up to 2 years
This STA-BIL Diesel Fuel Stabilizer is made to preserve vehicles running on diesel fuel. One 32 oz. bottle can treat up to 320 gallons of fuel and will last up to two years after opening it.
HappyFuel Premium Fuel Stabilizer - $12.95
Key features
- 3.9 oz.
- Stabilizes fuel and slows down oxidation
- Treats up to 15 gallons
- Great for cars, motorcycles, boats and lawnmowers
The HappyFuel Premium Stabilizer can help keep fuel fresh and stable while slowing down oxidation. One bottle of this can treat up to 15 gallons. This product is great to preserving fuel in cars, lawn, mowers, boats and lawnmowers.
Lucas Oil 10576 Safeguard Ethanol Fuel Conditioner with Stabilizers - $11.98 (45% off)
Key features
- 16 oz.
- Treats up to 80 gallons of fuel
- Suitable for E10, E15 and E85
- Flash point of 156° F
The Lucas Oil Safeguard Ethanol Fuel Conditioner With Stabilizers is formulated to preserve ethanol fuel. It’s effective for E85, E15 and E10. One 16 oz. bottle of this fuel conditioner can treat up to 80 gallons of fuel.
Yamaha Original OEM Yamalube ACC-FSTAB-PL-32 Fuel Stabilizer & Conditioner - $18.99
Key features
- 32 oz.
- Formulated for 2-stroke and 4-stroke engines
- Recommended for E10 fuel
- Alcohol-free
The Yamaha Original OEM Yamalube Fuel Stabilizer is made for 2-stroke and 4-stroke engines and is highly recommended for E-10 fuel.
How to use fuel stabilizer
Before getting started, ensure you get a product compatible with the fuel your vehicle uses and know how much to use. With an empty tank, just pour 1 ounce of stabilizer for every 2.5 gallons of gas then fill your gas tank up.
Are fuel preservatives and stabilizers the same thing?
Yes, fuel stabilizers and preservatives are the same thing.
How long does a fuel stabilizer last?
The amount of time that a gas stabilizer will last depends on the brand you choose and how much you use. For most products, it should be able to keep your fuel fresh for up to 2 years.
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue