Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Cars were made to be driven. If you drive your vehicle often then your fuel should be fine. But if you have a car you store for a long period, then the fuel could go bad over time. To prevent this from happening, consider using a fuel stabilizer. These products can be poured into the gas tank, keeping the fuel fresh, slowing oxidation and preventing corrosion while the vehicle is parked. These fuel preservatives can be used for cars, motorcycles, trucks, ATVs, gas-powered lawn and garden equipment and boats. Here are the best fuel stabilizers for sale on Amazon.

$15.99 at Amazon

Key features

#1 best-selling fuel additive on Amazon

Prevents corrosion and keeps the fuel fresh

Safe for all gas engines

Treats up to 80 gallons

Lasts up to 2 years

The STA-BIL Storage Fuel Stabilizer is currently ranked as the No. 1 best-selling fuel additive on Amazon. This product is safe for any gas engine and can treat up to 80 gallons from this single 32 oz. bottle. This stabilizer can last for up to two years after being opened.

$26.00 at Amazon

Key features

Lubricates and cleans fuel system

Helps prevent sediment and sludge from forming

Treats up to 320 gallons

Lasts up to 2 years

This STA-BIL Diesel Fuel Stabilizer is made to preserve vehicles running on diesel fuel. One 32 oz. bottle can treat up to 320 gallons of fuel and will last up to two years after opening it.

$12.95 at Amazon

Key features

3.9 oz.

Stabilizes fuel and slows down oxidation

Treats up to 15 gallons

Great for cars, motorcycles, boats and lawnmowers

The HappyFuel Premium Stabilizer can help keep fuel fresh and stable while slowing down oxidation. One bottle of this can treat up to 15 gallons. This product is great to preserving fuel in cars, lawn, mowers, boats and lawnmowers.

$11.98 at Amazon

Key features

16 oz.

Treats up to 80 gallons of fuel

Suitable for E10, E15 and E85

Flash point of 156° F

The Lucas Oil Safeguard Ethanol Fuel Conditioner With Stabilizers is formulated to preserve ethanol fuel. It’s effective for E85, E15 and E10. One 16 oz. bottle of this fuel conditioner can treat up to 80 gallons of fuel.

$18.99 at Amazon

Key features

32 oz.

Formulated for 2-stroke and 4-stroke engines

Recommended for E10 fuel

Alcohol-free

The Yamaha Original OEM Yamalube Fuel Stabilizer is made for 2-stroke and 4-stroke engines and is highly recommended for E-10 fuel.

How to use fuel stabilizer

Before getting started, ensure you get a product compatible with the fuel your vehicle uses and know how much to use. With an empty tank, just pour 1 ounce of stabilizer for every 2.5 gallons of gas then fill your gas tank up.

Are fuel preservatives and stabilizers the same thing?

Yes, fuel stabilizers and preservatives are the same thing.

How long does a fuel stabilizer last?

The amount of time that a gas stabilizer will last depends on the brand you choose and how much you use. For most products, it should be able to keep your fuel fresh for up to 2 years.