Owning a car can bring about many headaches. It’s common to have a sense of dread whenever the check engine light comes on. And while you don't need to panic, a check engine light should never be ignored. It can illuminate because of a minor issue, but there are scenarios that, if ignored, could lead to catastrophic problems. With the help of an engine code reader, you can diagnose trouble by connecting the device and running tests. The diagnostic codes will point to the issues so you can address them. Here are the best engine code readers that are currently available on Amazon.

$35.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Compatible with cars made after 1996

Read and clear trouble codes

Emissions readiness check

Battery/charging system tests

Corded electric power source

This BlckTec 420 Bluetooth Scanner Diagnostic Tool is compatible with cars made from 1996 and up. This device can read and clear trouble codes, do emissions readiness checks and run battery and charging systems tests. This scanner used the Repair Solutions 2 app which is available on iOS and Android.

$99.95 at Amazon

Key Features

Pro OBD2 Scanner

Shows live data

Bluetooth enabled

No subscription fees or add-ons

24/7 technical support

This BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBDII Scan Tool for iPhone and Android is an ODB2 scanner that connects to your smartphone and shows live data and updates. This scanner shows fault codes and lists potential causes and solutions. There are no subscription fees or add-ons and there is 24/7 technical support available if needed.

$125.99 at Amazon

Key Features

3 steps to connect and use

4 systems diagnostic tool

Full OBD-level diagnostics

Battery powered

Works with most modern vehicles

This Ancel FX2000 Car Scanner supports vehicles made after 1996 from America, Europe and Asia and can be displayed in eight different languages. This scanner is a 4 systems diagnostic tool that can diagnose the engine and airbags, scan ABS and run transmission tests.

$209.98 at Amazon

Key Features

4-system diagnostic tool

7” TFT screen

6 hot special function

Works for 10,000+ vehicle models

2-year warranty

This BossCom IF742 Car Scanner has a bright 7” LCD screen. The scanner has the ability to do the six most commonly used maintenance services that cars receive. A 2-year warranty is included with the purchase of this scanner

$345.09 at Amazon

Key Features

Advanced features

Access OEM Live Data and OBD2

Bidirectional controls

Special reset function

No subscription fees

User-friendly interface and color screen

This Innova Bidirectional Scan Tool can access OEM live data along with OBD2 data in real-time. The enhanced data stream lets you view live data for engine, ABS, SRS airbags and transmission information.

Are engine code readers and OBD2 readers the same?

OBD2 brings up error codes for engine and electrical components. Engine readers mostly bring up only engine codes. The names are used interchangeably in product listings, so the differences normally get forgotten over time. On most occasions, OBD2 scanners are inexpensive while engine code readers can cost anywhere near $50 up to hundreds of dollars.

How to use an engine code reader

Most engine code readers are easy to use, but make sure you go over the instructions first. Plug in the device into the OBD2 port and then turn it on. Then the device will start to diagnose any issues it finds.