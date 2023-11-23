Best Black Friday deals on electric bikes and scooters 2023

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Have you been thinking about picking up an electric bike or electric scooter? Thanks to these Amazon Black Friday deals, there's never been a better time! Not only are they a great option for getting around town, they're also a blast to ride. Not to mention all the money you'll be saving on gas. The list below features some of the best Black Friday electric bike and scooter deals we could find.

Amazon Black Friday Electric Scooter Deals:

The F Series of e-scooters certainly aren’t cheap but 20% off an F35 makes this Segway a much more interesting proposition for those in the market. You can choose between the F25, F30, F35 or F65. We’re currently looking at the F35 because it’s got an impressive weight capacity (265 lbs), a great top speed (18.6 mph), and an impressive range (25 miles on a single charge).

This Segway is one of the best kid-rated e-scooters available. The top-rated scooter has a 150-watt kick-to-start motor with a top speed of 10 mph and 6.3 miles of range. It also comes with a one-year warranty or 180-day warranty for specific parts - contact Segway for details.

Amazon Black Friday Segway Deals:

Electric scooters and hoverboards are a great last mile transport option for commuters. They’re also great for good ol’ fashioned fun. Segway is a top-rated maker of e-riders and its Ninebot S model is currently on sale. The self-balancing personal transport has a top speed of 10 mph and 13.7 miles of range. And though some assembly is required if you buy from Amazon, the Segway Ninebot is still a top pick among users. Oh, and the Ninebot S is compatible with Segway’s Go-Kart Kit!

The Segway Ninebot S Kids is a great transportation toy for children 8+, able to reach speeds of up to 8.7 mph with a max range of 8 miles on a single charge. You can connect a phone via bluetooth to be able to ride to your own tunes and it even features real-time intelligent voice safety reminders, encouraging riders to slow down and ride carefully. The tires are non-slip and maintenance free. It even comes in 3 different colors, white, pink and blue.

Amazon Black Friday Electric Bike Deals:

The Jasion EB5 Electric Bike is an Amazon Top Pick for being highly rated, fairly priced and ready-to-ship. It features a 350w brushless motor that'll propel you to a top speed of 20 mph if you ask it to. Naturally, it comes with 4 riding modes, so if you don't want the assistance, you can just pedal as normal. The battery is removable and will get you up to 40 miles of range or 5-6 hours per charge. The bike itself weighs just 49.6 lbs and sits on 26-inch puncture-resistant tires.

FREESKY makes high-end and expensive electric bikes, but they are worth the hefty prices. This electric bike can reach up to 50 miles of pure electric range and can reach up to 80 miles in pedal-assist mode. This massive motor supplies 750w and has a peak output of 1,300w. This bike has a top speed of 32 mph which is creeping into electric scooter territory. It has a lower center of gravity compared to some other electric bikes, increasing overall stability and ride safety.

REI is one of our favorite retailers for outdoor shenanigans and that, of course, includes biking. Lucky for us, the co-op retailer is currently promoting a fantastic Black Friday electric bike deal worth checking out — 40% off the REI Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 electric bike. This is a great e-bike for short commutes, a fun around-the-town cruiser, or a casual recreational bike for weekend fun. Read more about it right here.

