As your children start getting older, they will quickly outgrow their forward-facing car seats and will need to transition to a booster seat. A booster seat works as a protective cushion the child sits in, and the vehicle’s seatbelt is used as a restraint instead of a five-point harness. They serve as a great bridge between a traditional car seat and sitting in a seat. Here are the best booster car seats for sale on Amazon.
Graco TurboBooster 2.0 Highback Booster Car Seat - $59.98
Key Features
- Weight limit: 40 to 100 pounds
- Height limit: 43” to 57” tall
- Graco Protect Plus Engineered
- Open top belt guides
- Hideaway cup holders
- Machine washable cushion
Graco TurboBooster 2.0 Highback Booster Car Seat is suitable for children with a weight range between 40 to 100 pounds and a height range between 43" to 57". It’s Graco ProtectPlus engineered for added protection. It has height-adjustable armrests, hideway cupholders and is machine washable. This seat can also be converted to a backless booster seat by removing the highback cushion.
Cosco Topside Backless Booster Car Seat - $26.99
Key Features
- Weight limit: 40 to 100 pounds
- Height limit: 43” to 57” tall
- Won’t leave marks or indentations on the seats of the car
- Extra-plush seat padding
- Latch not required
- 1-year limited warranty
This Cosco Topside Backless Booster Car Seat has extra-plush padding and won’t leave marks or indentations on the seats of the car. This booster seat can support a child up to 100 pounds and up to 57” tall. Included with your purchase is a 1-year limited warranty.
Chicco GoFit Plus Backless Booster Car Seat - $59.99
Key Features
- Weight limit: 40 to 110 pounds
- Height limit: 38” to 57” tall
- Quick-release LATCH
- Premium Leatherette armrests
- 2 built-in cupholders
This Chicco GoFit Plus Backless Booster Car Seat has a quick-release LATCH to help stabilize the seat when the child gets in and out of it. The seat also has high-quality leatherette armrests and two built-in cupholders.
Diono Solana 2 XL Backless Belt-Positioning Booster Car Seat - $39.99
Key Features
- Weight limit: 40 to 120 pounds
- Height limit: 38’ to 63’ tall
- Wide weight and height range
- Dual latch connectors
- Retractable cup holders
- 2-in-1 belt path guides and armrests
- Machine washable seat cover
This Diono Solana 2 XL Backless Belt-Positioning Car Seat can support children up to 120 pounds and up to 63” in height. It has high-quality steel LATCH connectors and two LATCH straps to easily adjust the seat. The cover of this booster seat is removable and machine washable.
Hiccapop UberBoost Inflatable Booster Car Seat - $37.92
Key Features
- Weight limit: 40 to 110 pounds
- Suitable for children between 4 to 11 years old
- Patented leakproof valve
- Puncture-resistant
- Non-skid silicone bottom
- Takes 20 seconds to inflate
The Hiccapop UberBoost Inflatable Booster Car Seat takes up to 20 seconds to fully inflate. The seat has a patented leakproof valve, is puncture-resistant and has a non-skid silicone bottom to keep it in place. The material of the seat is made with double-thick vinyl and has a machine-washable cloth cover.
How to choose the right booster seat
Before buying a booster seat for your child, make sure you know their height and weight. Also be sure that the booster seat you choose is compatible with your vehicle.
How long should your child use a booster seat?
How long you should keep your child in a booster seat may vary depending on their size. According to the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), "Keep your child in a booster seat until he or she is big enough to fit in a seatbelt properly. For a seatbelt to fit properly, the lap belt must lie snugly across the upper thighs, not the stomach. The shoulder belt should lie snugly across the shoulder and chest and not cross the neck or face. Remember: your child should still ride in the back seat because it’s safer there."
Typically a child is in a booster seat from 8 to 12 years of age.
How to install a booster seat
Here are some tutorials from the NHTSA on how to install a high-back booster seat and another for installing backless booster seats.
