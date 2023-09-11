Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As your children start getting older, they will quickly outgrow their forward-facing car seats and will need to transition to a booster seat. A booster seat works as a protective cushion the child sits in, and the vehicle’s seatbelt is used as a restraint instead of a five-point harness. They serve as a great bridge between a traditional car seat and sitting in a seat. Here are the best booster car seats for sale on Amazon.

$58.98 at Amazon

Key Features

Weight limit: 40 to 100 pounds

Height limit: 43” to 57” tall

Graco Protect Plus Engineered

Open top belt guides

Hideaway cup holders

Machine washable cushion

Graco TurboBooster 2.0 Highback Booster Car Seat is suitable for children with a weight range between 40 to 100 pounds and a height range between 43" to 57". It’s Graco ProtectPlus engineered for added protection. It has height-adjustable armrests, hideway cupholders and is machine washable. This seat can also be converted to a backless booster seat by removing the highback cushion.

$26.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Weight limit: 40 to 100 pounds

Height limit: 43” to 57” tall

Won’t leave marks or indentations on the seats of the car

Extra-plush seat padding

Latch not required

1-year limited warranty

This Cosco Topside Backless Booster Car Seat has extra-plush padding and won’t leave marks or indentations on the seats of the car. This booster seat can support a child up to 100 pounds and up to 57” tall. Included with your purchase is a 1-year limited warranty.

$59.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Weight limit: 40 to 110 pounds

Height limit: 38” to 57” tall

Quick-release LATCH

Premium Leatherette armrests

2 built-in cupholders

This Chicco GoFit Plus Backless Booster Car Seat has a quick-release LATCH to help stabilize the seat when the child gets in and out of it. The seat also has high-quality leatherette armrests and two built-in cupholders.

$39.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Weight limit: 40 to 120 pounds

Height limit: 38’ to 63’ tall

Wide weight and height range

Dual latch connectors

Retractable cup holders

2-in-1 belt path guides and armrests

Machine washable seat cover

This Diono Solana 2 XL Backless Belt-Positioning Car Seat can support children up to 120 pounds and up to 63” in height. It has high-quality steel LATCH connectors and two LATCH straps to easily adjust the seat. The cover of this booster seat is removable and machine washable.

$37.92 at Amazon

Key Features

Weight limit: 40 to 110 pounds

Suitable for children between 4 to 11 years old

Patented leakproof valve

Puncture-resistant

Non-skid silicone bottom

Takes 20 seconds to inflate

The Hiccapop UberBoost Inflatable Booster Car Seat takes up to 20 seconds to fully inflate. The seat has a patented leakproof valve, is puncture-resistant and has a non-skid silicone bottom to keep it in place. The material of the seat is made with double-thick vinyl and has a machine-washable cloth cover.

How to choose the right booster seat

Before buying a booster seat for your child, make sure you know their height and weight. Also be sure that the booster seat you choose is compatible with your vehicle.

How long should your child use a booster seat?

How long you should keep your child in a booster seat may vary depending on their size. According to the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), "Keep your child in a booster seat until he or she is big enough to fit in a seatbelt properly. For a seatbelt to fit properly, the lap belt must lie snugly across the upper thighs, not the stomach. The shoulder belt should lie snugly across the shoulder and chest and not cross the neck or face. Remember: your child should still ride in the back seat because it’s safer there."

Typically a child is in a booster seat from 8 to 12 years of age.

How to install a booster seat

Here are some tutorials from the NHTSA on how to install a high-back booster seat and another for installing backless booster seats.