Nissan Frontier Pro-4X tackles the Mojave Road: Overlanding through history

MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE, Calif. - The rain started before I fell asleep and still hadn’t let up eight hours later. This hadn’t been much of a problem during the night; the sound of each drop hitting the polyester rain fly tent had drowned most of the background noise and helped lull me to sleep. Now that it was morning I had to leave my tent behind, hop into a Nissan Frontier Pro-4X and continue along the Mojave Road. Most of the Mojave Road sits protected within the Mojave National Preserve, but this wasn’t always the case. Prior to the passage of the California Desert Protection Act in October 1994, the same act that created both Joshua Tree and Death Valley National Parks, the Mojave Road was vulnerable to destruction and development, and with it the history of this section of America. A little more than 30 years prior, in 1962, a young conservationist named Dennis Casebier began field work on the Mojave Road. In his words, the "road" is “an early and important east-west wagon road (that) ran through this country and it was preceded by the ancient Mojave Indian trade trail ... that hadn't changed much since the wagon road fell out of use in the early 1880s.” By the mid-1980s he had published several books on the historical importance of the road, kicking off a conservation effort that would span the rest of his life. One of these books was responsible for this trip. In 1983, Casebier guided a group of Nissan employees, a photographer and some journalists from familiar outlets along the 130-mile road in 1983.5 Nissan 720 pickups. Each truck was armed with CB radios crackling with Casebier’s voice lecturing as they made their way over the trail, driving through history.

Our trip began two hours south of Las Vegas, at the road's easternmost point, Beale’s Crossing, along the banks of the Colorado River at roughly 500 feet of elevation. Photo credit: Nissan

Our trip began two hours south of Las Vegas, at the road's easternmost point, Beale’s Crossing, along the banks of the Colorado River at roughly 500 feet of elevation. Photo credit: Nissan

The first thing I noticed about the Mojave Road was how vacant it was. Occasionally the trail crosses a highway, but other than those sections we hardly saw anyone. Photo credit: Nissan

You gain 2,000 vertical feet in the first 10 miles of the trail as you approach the Piute Range, which is nothing when sitting in the heated seats of a modern-day vehicle. Photo credit: Nissan

Crossing over from Nevada into California, Photo credit: Nissan

The author running alongside the lineup of Nissan Frontiers. After entering the protected area drones are forbidden so all video must be captured the old-fashioned way, Photo credit: Nissan

One of the 65 trains a day that make their way through the town of Goffs, our stop for the night, Photo credit: Nissan

The Goffs Cultural Center, home to the Mojave Desert Heritage & Cultural Assocation, Photo credit: Nissan

open fullscreen close fullscreen













It was in the same spirit we were on this trip 40 years later, though more than a few things had changed. The voice over the radio wasn’t Casebier’s, who passed away in 2021 at age 86, but of Sean Holman, director of the Mojave Desert Heritage and Cultural Association. And instead of two-door 720s, we were sitting comfortably in the latest-generation Frontier Pro-4X that debuted last year. More specifically, they were preproduction vehicles Nissan PR managed to save for a bit longer before they inevitably met their crushing end. Our trip began two hours south of Las Vegas, at the road's easternmost point, Beale’s Crossing, along the banks of the Colorado River at roughly 500 feet of elevation. California’s historically wet winter had bloated what is usually a slow moving, narrow section of the river to a 500-foot-plus crossing. Coincidentally, one of the last times there was this much rain in this section of the country was 40 years ago, when the first group of journalists and Nissan trucks drove the drenched desert road. After a few moments for photos, we turned the transfer case knob to 4 Hi, pulled off the pavement and hit the sand, headed for our first stop: Fort Piute. The first thing I noticed about the Mojave Road was how vacant it was. Occasionally the trail crosses a paved highway, but other than those sections we hardly saw anyone. It was a perfect storm of less-than-perfect weather and the fact we were making our journey in the middle of the week. Only the mountains and an armada of doomed Frontiers. Even the box tortoises and bighorn sheep the area is known for were nowhere to be found. You gain 2,000 vertical feet in the first 10 miles of the trail as you approach the Piute Range, which is nothing when sitting in the heated seats of a modern-day vehicle. But Casebier, before realizing the best way to see the road was by four-wheeling it, hiked all 133 miles of it, in eight days, averaging 17 miles a day. “Twelve miles a day is enough,” he wrote. I’m no stranger to long treks in the mountains, but at least the mountains of Colorado have trees and therefore shade. Seventeen miles a day on sand in the unforgiving sun sounds brutal. As we climbed higher in elevation, the bushes soon gave way to desert grasses, prickly pears, chollas, and the yucca that gives the nearby national park its name, the Joshua Tree. The road itself to this point was mostly unremarkable, as far as off-road challenges go. Occasionally you’d hear a clang of a skid plate when we were tooling along at a good speed, but the compacted sand and rocks we encountered were nothing for the Frontier to worry about. The 3.8-liter V6 faded into the background once we left pavement, the 310 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque more than enough for the slow driving we were doing. Our first campsite, if you can call a place with running water, electricity and (somewhat spotty) Wi-Fi a campsite, sat outside the steps of the MDHCA in Goffs, Calif. As we pulled into town, which sits along historic Route 66, the welcome sign noted the local population was 23. After driving less than a mile to our campsite, I began to wonder if 23 was an overestimation. After a tour of the Goffs Schoolhouse, which now serves as a museum and headquarters for the MDHCA, we ate a lavish dinner and sat around the campfire until the rain clouds threatened and I decided to call it a night. I crawled into my tent, threw on a few layers and looked at my watch. Shortly after 9 pm. I tried to figure out how to use a down sleeping quilt for the first time (best not to attempt in the dark) and as I closed my eyes the last thing I could hear was the patter of rain hitting the fly of my tent before falling asleep.

The morning light snuck through the rain clouds, lighting the Joshua Trees on either side of the trail as if by design. Photo credit: Nissan

The morning light snuck through the rain clouds, lighting the Joshua Trees on either side of the trail as if by design. Photo credit: Nissan

The morning light snuck through the rain clouds, lighting the Joshua Trees on either side of the trail as if by design. Photo credit: Nissan

The morning light snuck through the rain clouds, lighting the Joshua Trees on either side of the trail as if by design. Photo credit: Nissan

The morning light snuck through the rain clouds, lighting the Joshua Trees on either side of the trail as if by design. Photo credit: Nissan

We had only once put the trucks in 4 Lo; a sandy descent that could only have been made more fun if we had turned around, climbed it, then drove back down it again. Photo credit: Nissan

We had only once put the trucks in 4 Lo; a sandy descent that could only have been made more fun if we had turned around, climbed it, then drove back down it again. Photo credit: Nissan

We had only once put the trucks in 4 Lo; a sandy descent that could only have been made more fun if we had turned around, climbed it, then drove back down it again. Photo credit: Nissan

Recreating the group photo from 1983. Photo credit: Nissan

Recreating the group photo from 1983. Photo credit: Nissan

To our right was a spectacular sight: a 10-foot wall of black volcanic rock sealed us in on one side, the remnants of eruptions that took place thousands of years ago. Photo credit: Nissan

To our right was a spectacular sight: a 10-foot wall of black volcanic rock sealed us in on one side, the remnants of eruptions that took place thousands of years ago. Photo credit: Nissan

Storms off in the distance. Flash flooding can happen miles away from where the rain is falling. Photo credit: NissanPhoto credit: Nissan

Storms off in the distance. Flash flooding can happen miles away from where the rain is falling. Photo credit: Nissan

Storms off in the distance. Flash flooding can happen miles away from where the rain is falling. Photo credit: Nissan

As we thundered towards the river crossing and our final campsite of the trip at Afton Canyon, the sky thundered back, bolts of lightning streaking across the sky miles ahead. Photo credit: Christopher McGraw

Only one of the much-less-capable 1983 trucks got stuck back in the day and needed to be pulled out, so it should come as no surprise that the Frontier Pro-4X made this trek seem easy. Photo credit: Nissan

Only one of the much-less-capable 1983 trucks got stuck back in the day and needed to be pulled out, so it should come as no surprise that the Frontier Pro-4X made this trek seem easy. Photo credit: Nissan

I looked down the road to see our guide Sean heading toward us. He paused for a moment at the bank before making his way across, mixing the water as he went. Photo credit: Nissan

I looked down the road to see our guide Sean heading toward us. He paused for a moment at the bank before making his way across, mixing the water as he went. Photo credit: Nissan

I looked down the road to see our guide Sean heading toward us. He paused for a moment at the bank before making his way across, mixing the water as he went. Photo credit: Nissan

I looked down the road to see our guide Sean heading toward us. He paused for a moment at the bank before making his way across, mixing the water as he went. Photo credit: Nissan

By the end of the day, the skies cleared, as did my fears that the trip might be cut short due to rain. Photo credit: Nissan

By the end of the day, the skies cleared, as did my fears that the trip might be cut short due to rain. Photo credit: Nissan

open fullscreen close fullscreen











































