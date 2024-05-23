Beat the heat with the REI Co-op Sahara Shade Hoodie, now 30% off

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you're pale and burn as easily as some of us on staff do, as summer approaches, you're probably also on the lookout for clothing that offers comfort, protection, and style. The REI Co-op Sahara Shade Hoodie, the top-selling item of clothing at REI, ticks all these boxes and more. Currently available at 30% off until May 27 during REI’s Anniversary Sale, this hoodie is priced at an attractive $34.89 down from $49.95, making it a stellar deal for anyone planning to spend time outdoors this summer.

$34.89 at REI

Key specs

Sun Protection: UPF 50+ fabric shields against harmful UV rays.

UPF 50+ fabric shields against harmful UV rays. Material: Supersoft stretch knit that wicks moisture and dries quickly, ideal for extended outdoor use.

Supersoft stretch knit that wicks moisture and dries quickly, ideal for extended outdoor use. Hood Design: 3-panel hood with an internal drawstring and a crossover-style opening for enhanced sun coverage at the neck.

3-panel hood with an internal drawstring and a crossover-style opening for enhanced sun coverage at the neck. Functional Details: Raglan sleeves for improved movement and thumbholes to keep sleeves in place.

Raglan sleeves for improved movement and thumbholes to keep sleeves in place. Care Instructions: Machine wash warm, tumble dry low, do not use bleach.

Machine wash warm, tumble dry low, do not use bleach. Price: Now $34.89, originally $49.95, during the REI Anniversary Sale.

Designed with the active outdoor goer in mind, the Sahara Shade Hoodie boasts a UPF 50+ rating, providing excellent protection against the sun’s harmful UV rays. This feature is particularly important for those who spend prolonged periods outdoors, whether hiking, biking, or simply enjoying a day in the park. The super soft stretch knit fabric not only offers sun protection but also excels in moisture management—wicking away sweat and drying quickly, which is ideal for multi-day adventures where versatility and comfort are key.

The hoodie's thoughtful design elements enhance its utility and wearability. It includes a 3-panel hood with an internal drawstring that helps seal out the elements while providing additional neck coverage, crucial for sun protection. The innovative crossover-style opening at the neck further ensures that sensitive areas are shielded from direct sunlight. Additionally, the raglan sleeves promote ease of movement, making it a perfect fit for active use, and thumbholes help keep the sleeves in place, adding an extra layer of comfort and stability.

Overall, the REI Co-op Sahara Shade Hoodie stands out as a practical choice for summer. Its combination of sun protection, moisture-wicking properties, and comfortable design makes it an ideal addition to any outdoor enthusiast's wardrobe. With the current sale offering significant savings, now is the perfect time to invest in a piece of clothing that will not only keep you cool and protected but also support an active lifestyle throughout the summer and beyond.