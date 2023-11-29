50 best gifts for under $50 that you can buy on Amazon in 2023

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Struggling to find a decent gift for a loved one this holiday season while staying within your budget? We get it. Nearly everything is expensive out there right now. That's why we pulled together this list of 50 of the best Christmas gifts you can buy on Amazon for under $50. They range from apparel, to coffee makers, to candles, to board games, to wireless headphones and much, much more. We've organized them by price and don't worry, we've even included a section for the best gifts under $50 for gearheads featuring car accessories only, too. You won't find many better stocking stuffers than these. You can check out all of the picks just below.
Best gifts $10 and under
- Champion Sports Pro-Style Mini Basketball - $8.49 (15% off)
- Marvel Guardians of The Galaxy, The Groot Escape, Charades-Style Card Game - $7.49 (25% off)
- MaxWiner Wax Melt Warmer for Scented Wax Fragrance - $9.49 (50% off)
- Framewold 5x7 Blue Photo Frame, Darker Blue & Gold, Plastic Panel (not Glass) - $3.99 (50% off)
- FolkArt Home Decor Chalk Furniture & Craft Acrylic Paint in Assorted Colors, 8 ounce - $7 (30% off)
- Amazon Essentials Unisex Baseball Cap - $8.90 (33% off)
- Foroxin Journal Notebook (A5-Dotted, Black Color),192 Pages, Medium 5.7x8.3 inches, 80 gsm thick paper, Hardcover - $6.44 (50% off)
- Civicase for iPhone 13 Pro Wallet Case, Premium Leather Flip Case RFID Blocking Credit Card Holder - $7.69 (30% off)
- 7x5 ft Snowy Scenery Backdrop, Forest Snow Tree Photography - $8.99 (40% off)
Best gifts $25 and under
- National Geographic Sensory Science Kit - $23.79 (21% off)
- Nine West Women's Bracelet Watch - $19.45 (47% off)
- Monopoly (Friends The TV Series Edition) - $19.49 (30% off)
- Himalayan Glow Salt Lamp with Dimmer Switch - $15.29 (39% off)
- 15-inch Wooden Chess Sets - Chess & Checkers Board Game - $21.99 (24% off)
- Columbia Whirlibird Watch Cap Beanie - $14.98 (25% off)
- Old Spice Men's Body Wash Fiji with Palm Tree, 18 oz (Pack of 4) - $17.39 (38% off)
- Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Wide Mouth Water Bottle with Flex Cap and Double-Wall Vacuum Insulation - $24.71 (25% off)
- Under Armour Women's Rival Fleece Joggers - $20.38 (55% off)
- Under Armour Men's Tech Graphic Shorts - $17.49
- Amazon Essentials Men's Long-Sleeve Polar Fleece Shirt Jacket - $23.90
- Zak Designs Star Wars Coffee Mug, 12 oz, BB-8 - $11.19 (20% off)
- Hot Wheels Set of 10 - $13.99
Best gifts $50 and under
- Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker - $50 (50% off)
- Commalta E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Wireless Bluetooth with Rich Bass - $29.98 (40% off)
- Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock for Kids - $32.88 (38% off)
- Fitbit Ace 3 Activity-Tracker for Kids - $49 (38% off)
- Braun 8-in-1 Trimmer for Men with Beard Trimmer, Body Trimmer for Manscaping, Hair Clippers & More - $44.99 (18% off)
- KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer, White, 8x7x5 - $44.99 (25% off)
- Tribit Bluetooth Speaker w/ 16W Loud Sound & Deeper Bass, 24H Playtime, IPX7 Waterproof, Bluetooth 5.0 - $27.19 (46% off)
- Amazon Basics Vinyl Kettlebell - $29.94 (23% off)
- iClever BK10 Bluetooth Wireless Rechargeable Multi Device Keyboard - $25.83 (30% off)
- OnePlus Wireless in-ear Earbuds with Mic - $29.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Speed Champions Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro & Vantage GT3 2 Collectible Model - $35.99 (20% off)
- Boxgear Gesture Sensing RC Stunt Car with Off-Road, Four-Wheel Drive, Sports Mode - $39.99
- Mattel Disney Pixar Cars Toy Lightning McQueen - $12.99 (30% off)
- Mattel Disney Pixar Cars On The Road 3-Pack of Toy Cars & Trucks - $15.13 (8% off)
Best gifts for car lovers under $50
- ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner - $32 (20% off)
- AstroAI Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor - $31.99 (29% off)
- Car Cleaning Gel - $6.99
- AstroAI 27-Inch Snow Brush and Detachable Ice Scraper with Ergonomic Foam Grip - $13.99 (26% off)
- VacLife Portable Air Compressor - $27.98 (38% off)
- AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge - $10.99
- Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets - $8.46 (40% off)
- Rain-X WeatherBeater Wiper Blades, 24" and 20" Windshield Wipers (Pack Of 2) - $25.85
- Drop Stop - The Original Patented Car Seat Gap Filler - $24.99
- Snow Joe The Original 2-In-1 Telescoping Snow Broom + Ice Scraper w/ 18-Inch No-Scratch Foam Head - $12.99 (48% off)
- Fortem Car Storage Organizer - $21.24 (39% off)
- ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion - $36.76 (39% off)
- Ancel AD310 Classic Enhanced Universal OBD II Scanner - $24.99
- Motor Trend FlexTough Floor Mats for Cars - $29.67 (15% off)
