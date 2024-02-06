3 stellar Valentine's Day deals on car seat cushions

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We could all use a little more comfort in our lives. Thankfully, that's what seat cushions are for. If you've only sat down on the regular old stock cushions built into the seats of your car or living room couch then it's time to upgrade to (affordable and attainable) luxury. Right now, Amazon has some impressive discounts on 3 favorite seat cushion brands featuring both gel cushions and memory foam, so whatever your preference there's an option your rear (and your back) will love. Speaking of love, if your Valentine has a job that requires them to sit all day, a seat cushion could make a thoughtful, practical gift, though if you're trying to impress a new beau, maybe check out one of our other gift guides for something a little more romantic. If you're here for these sweet, sweet butt cushions, though, then check out the deals below.

$44.99 at Amazon

The ComfiLife cushion is the big dog on the block. Frequently the most popular seat cushion on Amazon, it's made with gel memory foam and features a non-slip bottom so you won't be sliding around unintentionally. It also has a handle to make it easily transportable and a removable washable velour cover to make cleaning less of a hassle. The cover zips on and off and is machine-washer safe. This cushion, like many, is also made to specifically to support your tailbone and relieve pressure on your back. That means it can help with lower back pain and even sciatica relief, two things that no one should have to deal with in their day-to-day life, but especially on long drives. One reviewer even called it "the butt cushion to end all butt cushions."

$15.99 at Amazon

This Econour option is the most affordable of the bunch thanks to a giant 52% off discount. Like the Comfilife above, it's made to help with lower back pain and sciatica. This one helps keep drivers comfy thanks to a dual-layer gel and memory foam construction, all inside a removable top mesh layer that's, of course, machine-washable. Not only is it great for driving, it's light and easy to transport so you can take it basically anywhere you plan on sitting. It also comes in different colors and designs.

$23.99 at Amazon

Last but not least we have the Waoaw cushion. What it lacks in pronounceability it makes up for in affordability. This cushion is always available at a great price, but right now a $20 off coupon is dropping the price even more. The Waoaw is made of 100% memory foam (no gel cushion here, if you're not a fan of how that style feels) and has an anti-slip base to keep it from sliding around, a side handle to make it easily transportable, and a removable, washable velvet cover to make cleaning less of a hassle. Sounding familiar, right? Like the others, it's also made to support your tailbone and relieve pressure on your back.

