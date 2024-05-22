Volkswagen delays ID.7 sedan launch in North America

Volkswagen just announced it is delaying the North American market launch of its flagship ID.7 electric sedan.

The ID.7 was originally slated to go on sale here at some point in the 2024 calendar year. Now, Volkswagen’s official line is that “as market dynamics continue to change, Volkswagen is delaying the introduction of the ID.7 sedan in the U.S. and Canada.” Of course, we asked VW what the new timing will be for the ID.7 launch, and a spokesperson told us that “we do not have a targeted date.”

As for the reasoning, VW’s statement points to unexpected demand in Europe and Germany, specifically for the ID.7 and its wagon variant, the ID.7 Tourer. “After the introduction of the ID.7 Tourer, customer demand for the models is higher than expected, especially in Germany,” VW’s statement reads. A spokesperson told us that deliveries will continue uninterrupted in Europe and China, pointing out that “along with the rest of the industry, we are observing market trends and looking for the right moments to bring the right vehicles to the North American region.”

The company also pointed out a 27.5% increase in U.S. SUV sales in the first quarter, almost hinting that an electric sedan might not be what the market is demanding at the moment. Without a target date in mind, we really don’t know when the ID.7 will eventually land in the U.S.

For the time being, that’s all we have to go on. VW reaffirmed its intention to launch the 2025 ID. Buzz in the fourth quarter of 2024 and also remains committed to the ID.4 here in the U.S.

