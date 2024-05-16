Morgan and Pininfarina reveal the Midsummer speedster

Following up on its off-road-ready CX-T, Morgan has gone in a very different direction for its latest special model: the Midsummer. This one is meant for ideal conditions on paved roads, and it came about with the help of Italian design firm Pininfarina. The result is the cut-down, elongated and exquisitely trimmed speedster you see above.

The car is obviously based on the CX line of bonded aluminum-chassis four-wheel sports cars Morgan currently makes, but with extensive changes to the styling, both for aesthetics and function. The grille has a shroud with vents that is reminiscent of the vents on the Super 3. There's a considerable front spoiler to reduce lift. It's made of polished stainless steel, just like the rocker panels and lower portion of the tail. That tail has been lengthened for a bit of art-deco flair. The body continues to be made of hand-formed aluminum, with 250 hours going into their fabrication. The whole car sits on 19-inch forged aluminum wheels that, at 22 pounds each, weigh 6.6 pounds less than the standard 19-inch wheels used on the Plus Six.

Of course, the most striking aspect of the car is the cut-down windshield and the wood panels. Gone is a full glass windscreen, replaced by low, clear deflectors. And to particularly draw attention to the look, teak wood panels have been added to the dash top and in the blank space above the doors. These were crafted with hundreds of thin pieces of teak stacked together. It's also a nod to the history of Morgans using body panels made of metal panels over wood frames, as well as the metal forming bucks used at the factory.

The interior receives fully unique analog dials, along with a forged aluminum steering wheel. This example has also been trimmed in an oxblood leather upholstery, which contrasts beautifully with the off-white paint. The only piece that looks a little strange is the shifter, which looks like it is pulled straight from BMW.

There isn't as much that can be done about that, as the Morgan Midsummer relies on a BMW powertrain, just like the Plus Six. It's a turbocharged inline-six paired with an eight-speed automatic. Morgan didn't give exact specifications, but it should be at least as potent as the Plus Six, which makes 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.

Morgan will build 50 examples of the Midsummer. Production begins in the third quarter of this year, and will eventually end next year. Customers interested in one are asked to reach out to the company with design ideas. No price was given, but the old adage of having to ask about a price definitely applies. Morgan also plans to bring the Midsummer to the Goodwood Festival of Speed for its first public appearance.