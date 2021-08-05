Morgan Plus Four CX-T off-roader embodies the company's rally roots

England-based Morgan Motor Co. explored a little-known corner of its heritage by building a Plus Four that's ready for an off-road adventure. Built in strictly limited numbers, the CX-T has been secretly in the works for several years.

"The Morgan design team has been conceptualizing modern-day trialing vehicles for many years. Around 18 months ago, our investors and CEO, Steve Morris, were in the studio and remarked how incredible it would be to bring one of these drawings to life," said Jonathan Wells, the head of the company's design department, in a statement.

Lifted and spliced with rally genes, the end result is unlike anything Morgan has built in recent memory. While the company notes it has a well-documented history of competing in all-terrain endurance trials, most of the CX-T's predecessors are several decades old, so Rally Raid UK (an expert in building cars for the Dakar Rally) stepped in to help bridge the gap. Durability assessments of the aluminum-intensive platform, the drivetrain, and the suspension system were notably performed before the off-roader received the proverbial green light for production.

The visual modifications made to the CX-T are diverse and too numerous to fully list. It still looks like a Morgan, there's no mistaking it for a Jeep Wrangler or a Ford Bronco, but it sits higher than normal and it wears mud flaps, an external roll cage, storage bags on either side of the hood, and extra lights above the windshield. It's even cooler-looking out back, where Morgan replaced the rear panel with a rack that holds a pair of Pelican waterproof cases, an aluminum toolbox, fuel cans, and a pair of spare tires. If you were to build an overlanding vehicle in the 1940s, this is very likely what it would look like (with the notable exception of the four LED rear lights).

Inside, there's space for two passengers on leather-upholstered sport seats. Morgan hopes future CX-T owners will spend a significant amount of time behind the wheel, so it went to great lengths to make the cabin more practical than the standard Plus Four's. There's a track in the dashboard that can be used to install an adjustable smartphone cradle, a map light, a pencil and notebook holder, and an insulated cooler bag in the passenger-side footwell.