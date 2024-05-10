RIP Chevy Malibu; BMW passes on pickups; EV business breakdowns | Autoblog Podcast #831

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian for a look at the business side of recent automotive news. They cover the demise of the Chevy Malibu (again), BMW's aversion to building a pickup, Tesla's Supercharger situation (and the company's broader headcount initiatives) and Rivian's big Q1 drubbing. From there, it's time to talk some cars. Pras got to spend some time in a Porsche 911 T, and both he and Greg have sampled the new Kia EV9. Greg also has the latest on Autoblog's long-term Mazda CX-90, and Pras talks about spending some time with the BMW X5 PHEV.

