Refreshed 2025 Genesis GV80 priced close to outgoing model

Announced last November in U.S. spec, Genesis increased the sweetness of its 2025 GV80 SUV with a host of new interior appointments. Inside, the formerly separate digital instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen have been combined into a single 27-inch OLED display. Ahead of it, a three-spoke steering wheel centered around a tidy, stitched-leather hub replaces the crossbar wheel we have now. To the right, a more unified console design with a waterfall-like trim piece descends from the multimedia buttons and HVAC panel — with knobs for the audio volume and the climate control temperature! — onto a central tunnel boasting a redesigned wireless charging pad. The new pad arrangement leaves the phone more visible than in the current GV80 and makes room for larger cupholders. Second-row passengers can take in the sights through the rear windows or on the rear entertainment screens, each screen a 14.6-inch unit suspended from the front seatbacks.

Micro-lens array headlights trickle down from further up the range to be standard equipment here. On the tech side, OTA updates join the menu, as do Type-C USB ports and fingerprint authentication. Front brake calipers are upgraded to four pistons. And new exterior colors include Storr Green and Storr Green Matte, new two-tone hues for the cabin are Smoky Green / Vanilla Beige, Ultramarine Blue / Glacier White, Smoky Green / Earth Brown and Slate Gray / Bordeaux Brown.

Powertrains hold over with either a 2.5-liter turbo-four producing 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque, or a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 pushing 375 hp and 391 lb-ft.

A tweaked structure jumbles the price comparison at the low end. The 2.5T starts at $57,700 after the $1,350 destination fee, and it looks like the base price hasn't changed here. However, it appears Genesis removed some features from the entry-level variant in order to retain the same base price. The 2024 GV80 2.5T Standard came with items like a heated steering wheel and manual shades for the rear windows. In 2025, buyers need to pay another $1,000 to get them on the 2.5T. We've included all trim prices for the model year. The sums and their differences from 2024 are:

GV80 2.5T Standard: $59,050 (No change, but less equipment)

$59,050 (No change, but less equipment) GV80 2.5T: $60,050 ($1,000)

$60,050 ($1,000) GV80 2.5T Select: $62,950 (New trim)

$62,950 (New trim) GV80 2.5T Advanced: $66,950 ($1,400)

$66,950 ($1,400) GV80 2.5T Prestige: $71,800 ($1,000)

$71,800 ($1,000) GV80 3.5T Advanced: $75,150 (No change)

$75,150 (No change) GV80 3.5T Prestige: $80,650 (No change)

We await pricing for the GV80 Coupe. Among its obvious changes, like that abridged rear, the coupe's engine choices are either the aforementioned V6 as the standard fit, or a range-topping version of the 3.5 helped by an electrified supercharger. Hyundai says the combo will be good for 409 horsepower.

