2025 Genesis GV80, new GV80 Coupe revealed for U.S., featuring 27-inch OLED display

Genesis revealed the U.S.-bound 2025 GV80 and GV80 Coupe in Los Angeles on Wednesday, pulling the wraps off its refreshed SUV and its new cut-down variant for the first time on U.S. soil. We've already seen the specs, but this is our first look at the U.S. market versions of both models. Spoiler alert: Nothing has really changed since September, and Genesis won't share final specs or pricing until next year. But hey, in the meantime, here are some photos.

The refreshed GV80 SUV's interior now boasts a combined 27-inch OLED infotainment display. A three-spoke steering wheel replaces the crossbar wheel in the current model. A "waterfall" console design descends from the touchscreen and HVAC controls onto redesigned console. A new wireless device charging pad leaves the phone more visible than in the current GV80 and makes room for larger cupholders. The coupe (below) gets some unique interior elements to go with its chopped down exterior, including colors and materials not offered on the SUV.