The Exomod Ascent Blue Angel is a 1,000-horsepower monster

Exomod is no stranger to stretching vintage (looking) carbon fiber Dodge bodywork over modern Challenger Hellcat foundations. Its current catalog spans three variations, including a mean-looking Daytona, but the company recently announced a new car with a Hennessey-supercharged V8 under the hood.

The Ascent Blue Angel, named after a custom-built rescue helicopter from Ascent Helicopters in British Columbia, is a 2023 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Jailbreak with a sunroof underneath. It sports a full carbon body modeled after a 1968 Charger, with more carbon accenting its chin spoiler, door jambs, rockers, and rear diffuser. The car rides on Forgeline 20-inch wheels wrapped in Nitto tires, which reveal six-piston Brembo Brakes underneath.

Power comes from a wild Hennessey Performance supercharged 6.2-liter V8, making more than 1,000 horsepower. It’s paired with a TorqueFlite paddle-shift eight-speed automatic transmission and a custom active exhaust with carbon fiber finishers. SRT Competition Suspension helps keep that power on the ground.

The car sports Katzkin Havana Tobacco Leather upholstery and an 18-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with a trunk-mounted subwoofer. Elsewhere in the cabin, the car looks like a modern Challenger. It also retains modern safety and convenience features like cruise control, ABS, stability and traction control, a backup camera, and airbags, making it much more palatable as a muscle-bound daily driver.

Exomod said there was "no expense spared in the design and development of this custom carbon fiber body with bespoke exoskeleton modifications." The builds take 1,500 hours to complete and cost $379,000, which aligns with that statement.

Fortunately, you won’t have to give up the factory warranty to get the look and power, as the car has a Dodge factory five-year/60,000-mile powertrain coverage. The modern powertrain and interior also mean relatively easy servicing at most Dodge dealerships. While some of Exomod’s wilder builds are one-offs, the company is offering the Ascent Blue Angel for configuration on its website, so grab your wallet or refinance your home and get started building.

Related Video