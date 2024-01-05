Exomod's crazy 'Goldfinger' is a Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye underneath

Dodge revived the Charger name in 2006 for use on a large sedan, and while it certainly got more power and performance over the years, it still never recaptured the magic of the original coupe. Exomod changed that with its cars, which feature a Dodge Challenger Hellcat base with a full-carbon 1968 Dodge Charger widebody. The company’s latest creation, "Goldfinger," is a black and gold car sporting 807 horsepower and a hand-built exterior.

Exomod starts with a 2022 Challenger Hellcat Redeye and says that its work does not void the OEM five-year/60,000-mile warranty. The conversion involves more than 1,500 hours and involves stripping the original car down to its safety cage before the new body can be applied.

Beyond the striking widebody look, the company installs exposed carbon on the chin spoiler, door jambs, rockers, rear diffuser, and under the hood. Other cosmetics include sequential LED taillights, 20-inch Forgeline wheels, and a mahogany leather interior.

The standard Hellcat Redeye sports 797 horsepower from the factory, but Exomod’s not-really-a-restomod boosts output to 807 ponies. It gets an eight-speed automatic transmission, a 3.09 anti-spin rear differential, an SRT Power Chiller, SRT Competition Suspension, a custom exhaust, and Brembo brakes.

Of course, a 1,500-hour build in hand-shaped carbon fiber is going to be just slightly more expensive than the base car. While the standard Redeye starts in the low $80,000 range, Exomod’s car checks in at more than four times that amount: $349,000. Having said that, the Challenger and Charger were discontinued at the end of 2023, so prices of the standard cars could start climbing as people pine for that sweet, sweet, supercharged V8 sound.

Besides, some are paying deep into the six-figure range for the “Last Call” special edition Challenger Demon 170, and despite its cool upgrades, it looks just like an average Demon. Why not go all out and mortgage your house for something really unique?

