eXoMod reveals D69 Carbon Daytona: 'pinnacle of the muscle car'

"The Dodge Daytona is perhaps the pinnacle of the muscle car movement of the late ‘60s. It represents raw power and esthetics that appealed to every automotive enthusiast to this day," says Rick Katzeff, CEO of eXoMod. "Building a D69 Daytona has been a dream of mine for many years, and I’m thrilled that we can now offer this vehicle to our clients with modern-day performance and peace of mind."

eXoMod Concepts is back with another carbon-fiber rebody. This time, rather than taking inspiration from the 1968 Dodge Charger , the boutique firm has set its sights on the 1969 Dodge Daytona. Under the composite weave of this too-naughty-for-NASCAR tribute beats the heart of a Dodge Challenger Hellcat, so you know it's got the grunt to match its wild exterior.

All of eXoMod's cars are effectively built-to-order and no two necessarily need to be alike, even down to the donor car you choose to build it on. While eXoMod uses the outgoing Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye as its starting point, the powertrain is more of a sideshow. This tribute to the 1969 homologation special has been wrapped nose-to-tail in custom carbon fiber. Like the body of the C68 Carbon, it was designed and developed entirely in-house, and each requires more than 2,000 man-hours to assemble.

Goodies include a custom active exhaust, original stainless gas cap and taillight trim, sequential LED taillights (supplied by DigiTails), Forgeline DE3C wheels wrapped in Nitto NT555s, and a two-tone Italian leather interior reskin. This early production unit is finished in Firenze Red Pearl to contrast with the custom carbon fiber reveal on the wing, tail panel, door jambs, rockers and rear diffuser. Underneath, it's all Redeye: 807 horsepower, competition suspension and whatever remains of your factory warranty. The unibody and all of the Challenger's standard safety features are preserved.

And like the C68, the D69 comes with a hefty price tag. This time around, eXoMod is asking a whopping $394,000. Hey, we warned you: These aren't for the faint of wallet.

