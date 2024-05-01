Aston Martin isn't done with V12s, it redesigns the engine

Fewer cylinders, more turbochargers, this is the trend across the industry from entry-level to exotic. And it seemed like that trend was coming for Aston Martin's twin-turbo V12, what with it being dropped from the DB12 recently. But in a surprise move, Aston has announced that the V12 is not dead, and the company gave theirs a thorough redesign.

Aston didn't go into especially deep detail, but it certainly seems like just about every aspect of the engine has been reworked. The company highlighted a stronger block and connecting rods, higher capacity fuel injectors, and new cam profiles and intake and exhaust ports. The results are 824 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. That's a big jump from the 759 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque of the current highest-output Aston V12, the DBS 770 Ultimate. We're looking forward to learning about any other changes done to hit those new numbers.

We don't have too long to wait, either. Aston said that the engine will launch in a new flagship model to be revealed this year. The company didn't say what that flagship would be called. But they also totally did with the following end statement: "All will be vanquished." So yeah, look forward to a new V12 Vanquish later this year.

