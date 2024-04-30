2025 Toyota Crown gets blacked-out Nightshade Edition

Toyota is adding the Crown sedan to its growing range of Nightshade Edition models for the 2025 model year. Rolled out across several nameplates since it made its debut for 2019 on the last-generation 4Runner, the package bundles an array of blacked-out exterior accents.

Based on the Limited trim level, the Nightshade Edition adds dark emblems, black door mirror caps, black exterior door handles, and 21-inch wheels with 10 spokes and a matte-black finish. The rest of the standard equipment list reads just like the Limited's: Toyota includes multi-beam LED headlights, a fixed panoramic roof, an 11-speaker JBL sound system, plus numerous driving aids including Traffic Jam Assist.

Like the Limited, the Nightshade Edition comes with the less powerful of the two available hybrid drivetrains. The system consists of a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, a continuously variable transmission (CVT), a pair of electric motors (one per axle), and a nickel-metal hybride battery pack. It sends 236 horsepower to the four wheels, and Toyota pegs the sedan's zero-to-60-mph time at 7.6 seconds. Fuel economy is what you'd expect for a Toyota hybrid: excellent. The Crown returns 42 mpg in the city, 41 mpg on the highway, and 41 mpg combined.

The only other noteworthy change for 2025 is that the range-topping Platinum trim comes standard with a head-up display.

Pricing for the full 2025 Crown range is as follows:

Crown XLE: $42,535

Crown Limited: $47,045

Crown Nightshade Edition: $49,860

Crown Platinum: $56,085

Note that these figures include a mandatory (and surprisingly reasonable) $1,095 destination charge. Prices have increased across the board compared to the 2024 Crown, however. The XLE, Limited, and Platinum cost $41,145, $46,745, and 54,165, respectively, for 2023.

Deliveries of the 2025 Toyota Crown will start in the coming weeks. While the range will soon grow with the addition of a crossover called Crown Sigma, nothing suggests that the lifted, outdoorsy Crown Landscape model unveiled in Japan will be sold in the United States.