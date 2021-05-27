2022 Prius becomes the 11th Toyota to get the Nightshade treatment

Toyota's surprisingly popular Nightshade appearance package has spread to a hybrid model for the first time. It will be available on the front- and all-wheel-drive variants of the Prius starting with the 2022 model year.

Unlike the weed it shares its name with, the Nightshade does not cause sweating, abdominal pain or drowsiness. Instead, it adds black paint on the exterior trim pieces, on the wheels and on the emblems, though the Toyota logo in the grille keeps its blue accents (lest you forget the Prius is a hybrid). The headlights get black inserts, too.

Buyers seeking the full blacked-out look can order the Prius Nightshade in Midnight Black Metallic (pictured). Toyota also makes Super White and Silver Metallic available. Front-wheel-drive models ride on 17-inch wheels, while all-wheel-drive variants downsize to 15-inch alloys. Black lug nuts are fitted regardless of drivetrain configuration.

Inside, the Nightshade package bundles black SofTex upholstery, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and black trim on the center console. There's also a six-speaker JBL sound system to play your favorite Black Flag tunes, and a wireless device charger to keep your Blackberry at 100%. If you want actual blackberries, or if you're looking for the best black Angus in town, standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility can help you out.

Toyota stores across the nation will begin receiving the Prius Nightshade edition for the 2022 model year; keep that in mind the next time you're trying to find an Uber after dark. Pricing information hasn't been announced. If you like the Nightshade treatment but aren't a fan of the Prius, you're in luck. It's the 11th member of the Toyota range (after the Corolla, the Avalon, plus several trucks and SUVs) to receive it, and our crystal ball tells us it won't be the last.

