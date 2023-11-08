2024 Chevrolet Equinox barely changes, priced about the same, too

On the ICE side of the Chevrolet Equinox fence, the 2024 model received small changes and small price bumps. Blue Glow paint is no more for 2024, replaced by Riptide Blue Metallic. And because Equinox buyers appear to favor the color of the sky, Lakeshore Blue Metallic has been added to the exterior palette. The only other change is the Driver Confidence Package II adding new tech in a lane change alert with side blind zone alert and rear cross traffic alert. Chevy says DCP II is now standard on all but the LS trim, and can be optioned on the LS.

As for MSRPs, prices for the 2024 Equinox after the $1,395 destination charge and changes from 2023 are:

LS: $27,995 (No change)

$27,995 (No change) LT: $30,890 ($895)

$30,890 ($895) RS: $32,345 ($350)

$32,345 ($350) Premier: $33,195 (No change)

The current third-generation Equinox went on sale in 2017 as a 2018-model-year crossover. Reason for the small movement into 2024 might be explained by the arrival of an all-new, fourth-gen model for the 2025 model year. China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) released photos of the new Equinox (below) for that market, giving us a good idea of what to expect over here. The design sheds the rounded forms of the current model, stepping into the prominent face and square-jawed confidence of the Trax and Trailblazer, down to the angular wheel arches. A cleaner rear-end treatment gets reshaped taillights that dive into the fenders, and a solid black scheme for the bumpers. Based on the China model's dimensions, size difference are fractional save for width, the 2025 being 2.3 inches wider. This preliminary data matches what we've seen from Equinox spy shots.

Chevy accidentally provided proof of what's ahead, and proof of the Equinox's new Activ trim, when the carmaker launched its latest marketing campaign called "Together Let's Drive" to replace "Find New Roads." GM Authority noticed the first campaign video uploaded to YouTube included a glimpse of the 2025 Equinox in its new Activ trim at the 45-second mark, colored Cacti Green. It didn't take long for that video to come down, reuploaded with a Cacti Green Trax in place of the Equinox.

It's rumored the 2025 Equinox will debut in the first half of next year, showcasing the expected overhaul in terms of tech like a digital gauge cluster, larger infotainment screen with more software capability, and perhaps the availability of GM's Super Cruise.

